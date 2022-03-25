Enable and disable connections

After a Railgun has been activated, it can be assigned to a particular domain with the conn_set API call. conn_setmode_enabled and conn_setmode_disabled can be used to toggle Railgun on or off for the domain. conn_set also accepts a mode parameter to assign and enable Railgun in a single API call. zone_conn_get_active can be used to view active Railgun connections.

POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_set

Establish a connection between a domain and a Railgun.

​​ Form parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

– User API token z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

– Railgun token mode – Railgun operation mode, 1 for active 0 for inactive

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_set HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters: email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l mode=0 z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_conn_set" , "railgun_id" : "1" } , "result" : "success" }

GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_set

Establish a connection between a domain and a Railgun.

​​ Query parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

– User API token z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

– Railgun token mode – Railgun operation mode, 1 for active 0 for inactive

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_set?email=&tkn=&rtkn=&z=&mode= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l mode=0 z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_conn_set" , "railgun_id" : "1" } , "result" : "success" }

POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled

Enable a Railgun. If request is successful, the specified Railgun will be enabled and traffic for the specified domain will be proxied through Railgun.

​​ Form parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

– User API token z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters: email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_conn_setmode_enabled" , "railgun_id" : "1" } , "result" : "success" }

GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled

Enable a Railgun. If request is successful, the specified Railgun will be enabled and traffic for the specified domain will be proxied through Railgun.

​​ Query parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

– User API token z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled?email=&tkn=&rtkn=&z= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pp rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_conn_setmode_enabled" , "railgun_id" : "1" } , "result" : "success" }

POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled

Disable a Railgun. If request is successful, the specified Railgun will be disabled and traffic for the specified domain will no longer use Railgun.

​​ Form parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

– User API token z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters: email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_conn_setmode_disabled" , "railgun_id" : "1" } , "result" : "success" }

GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled

Disable a Railgun. If request is successful, the specified Railgun will be disabled and traffic for the specified domain will no longer use Railgun.

​​ Query parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

– User API token z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled?email=&tkn=&rtkn=&z= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_conn_setmode_disabled" , "railgun_id" : "1" } , "result" : "success" }

POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete

Remove a connection between a domain and a Railgun. This API call will allow a connected Railgun to be assigned to a different domain. Removing the connection of an enabled Railgun and domain will disable Railgun for the domain until a new connection is made with conn_set .

​​ Form parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

– User API token z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

Example request POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example form parameters: email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l z=example.com

Example response HTTP/ 1.1 200 OK Content-Type : application/json { "msg" : null , "response" : { "act" : "railgun_conn_delete" , "railgun_id" : "1" } , "result" : "success" }

GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete

Remove a connection between a domain and a Railgun. This API call will allow a connected Railgun to be assigned to a different domain. Removing the connection of an enabled Railgun and domain will disable Railgun for the domain until a new connection is made with conn_set .

​​ Query parameters

email – User account email

– User account email tkn – User API token

– User API token z – Domain name

– Domain name rtkn – Railgun token

Example request GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete?email=&tkn=&rtkn=&z= HTTP/1.1 Host: www.cloudflare.com Accept: */* Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded Example query string parameters: email=user%40cloudflare.com tkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p rtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1l z=example.com