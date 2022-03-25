Client API

This article is intended for Cloudflare users with a Business or Enterprise subscription. Hosting partners must use the Optimized Partner API. All Railgun API requests must either include a Client API token and email address as a request parameter. API keys can be found and managed on the My Account External link icon Open external link page. All API requests should be directed at https://www.cloudflare.com/ .

Multiple Railguns may be added to a Cloudflare account. Only one registered and activated Railgun may be used per domain. Railgun can be load-balanced and multiple Railgun daemons can be used per activated public IP and token. There is no need to register each Railgun daemon.