Enable and disable connections
After a Railgun has been activated, it can be assigned to a particular domain with the
conn_set API call.
conn_setmode_enabled and
conn_setmode_disabled can be used to toggle Railgun on or off for the domain.
conn_set also accepts a mode parameter to assign and enable Railgun in a single API call.
zone_conn_get_active can be used to view active Railgun connections.
POST conn_set
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_set
Establish a connection between a domain and a Railgun.
Form parameters
tkn– User API token
z– Domain name
rtkn– Railgun token
mode– Railgun operation mode.
1for active,
0for inactive
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_set HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters:
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pprtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lmode=0z=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_set", "railgun_id": "1" }, "result": "success"
}
GET conn_set
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_set
Establish a connection between a domain and a Railgun.
Query parameters
tkn– User API token
z– Domain name
rtkn– Railgun token
mode– Railgun operation mode.
1for active,
0for inactive
Example request
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_set?email=&tkn=&rtkn=&z=&mode= HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example query string parameters:
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pprtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lmode=0z=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_set", "railgun_id": "1" }, "result": "success"
}
POST conn_setmode_enabled
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled
Enable a Railgun. If request is successful, the specified Railgun will be enabled and traffic for the specified domain will be proxied through Railgun.
Form parameters
tkn– User API token
z– Domain name
rtkn– Railgun token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters:
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pprtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lz=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_setmode_enabled", "railgun_id": "1" }, "result": "success"
}
GET conn_setmode_enabled
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled
Enable a Railgun. If request is successful, the specified Railgun will be enabled and traffic for the specified domain will be proxied through Railgun.
Query parameters
tkn– User API token
z– Domain name
rtkn– Railgun token
Example request
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_enabled?email=&tkn=&rtkn=&z= HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example query string parameters:
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5pprtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lz=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_setmode_enabled", "railgun_id": "1" }, "result": "success"
}
POST conn_setmode_disabled
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled
Disable a Railgun. If request is successful, the specified Railgun will be disabled and traffic for the specified domain will no longer use Railgun.
Form parameters
tkn– User API token
z– Domain name
rtkn– Railgun token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters:
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5prtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lz=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_setmode_disabled", "railgun_id": "1" }, "result": "success"
}
GET conn_setmode_disabled
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled
Disable a Railgun. If request is successful, the specified Railgun will be disabled and traffic for the specified domain will no longer use Railgun.
Query parameters
tkn– User API token
z– Domain name
rtkn– Railgun token
Example request
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_setmode_disabled?email=&tkn=&rtkn=&z= HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example query string parameters:
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5prtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lz=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_setmode_disabled", "railgun_id": "1" }, "result": "success"
}
POST conn_delete
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete
Remove a connection between a domain and a Railgun. This API call will allow a connected Railgun to be assigned to a different domain. Removing the connection of an enabled Railgun and domain will disable Railgun for the domain until a new connection is made with
conn_set.
Form parameters
tkn– User API token
z– Domain name
rtkn– Railgun token
Example request
POST /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example form parameters:
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5prtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lz=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_delete", "railgun_id": "1" }, "result": "success"
}
GET conn_delete
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete
Remove a connection between a domain and a Railgun. This API call will allow a connected Railgun to be assigned to a different domain. Removing the connection of an enabled Railgun and domain will disable Railgun for the domain until a new connection is made with
conn_set.
Query parameters
tkn– User API token
z– Domain name
rtkn– Railgun token
Example request
GET /api/v2/railgun/conn_delete?email=&tkn=&rtkn=&z= HTTP/1.1Host: www.cloudflare.comAccept: */*Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
Example query string parameters:
email=user%40cloudflare.comtkn=a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5prtkn=7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6q7r8id9h0j1lz=example.com
Example response
HTTP/1.1 200 OKContent-Type: application/json
{ "msg": null, "response": { "act": "railgun_conn_delete", "railgun_id": "1" }, "result": "success"
}