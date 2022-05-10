SDK Examples
Below you will find a few examples of configuring popular S3-oriented SDKs for usage with R2.
You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilitize
access_key_id and
access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.
Additionally, you will need your Cloudflare Account ID to construct your R2 endpoint URL, which is needed for every SDK configuration. An endpoint is constructed with the following format:
const r2endpoint = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com';
boto3
You must configure
boto3 to use a preconstructed
endpoint_url value. This can be done through any
boto3 usage that accepts connection arguments; for example:
import boto3
s3 = boto3.resource('s3', endpoint_url = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com', aws_access_key_id = '<access_key_id>', aws_secret_access_key = '<access_key_secret>'
)
You may, however, omit the
aws_access_key_id and
aws_secret_access_key arguments and allow
boto3 to rely on the
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY environment variables instead.
An example script may look like the following:
main.py
import boto3
s3 = boto3.resource('s3', endpoint_url = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com', aws_access_key_id = '<access_key_id>', aws_secret_access_key = '<access_key_secret>'
)
print('Buckets:')
for bucket in s3.buckets.all(): print(' - ', bucket.name)
bucket = s3.Bucket('my-bucket-name')
print('Objects:')
for item in bucket.objects.all(): print(' - ', item.key)
$ python main.py
# Buckets:
# - user-uploads
# - my-bucket-name
# Objects:
# - cat.png
# - todos.txt
rclone
With
rclone installed, you may run
rclone configure to configure a new S3 storage provider. You will be prompted with a series of questions for the new provider details.
If you have already configured
rclone in the past, you may run
rclone config file to print the location of your
rclone configuration file:
$ rclone config file
# Configuration file is stored at:
# ~/.config/rclone/rclone.conf
Then use an editor (
nano or
vim, for example) to add or edit the new provider. This example assumes you are adding a new
r2demo provider:
~/.config/rclone/rclone.conf
[r2demo]
type = s3provider = Otheraccess_key_id = abc123 # Your access_key_id
secret_access_key = xyz456 # Your access_key_secret
endpoint = https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.comacl = private
You may then use the new
rclone provider for any of your normal workflows.
$ rclone tree r2demo:
# /
# ├── user-uploads
# │ └── foobar.png
# └── my-bucket-name
# ├── cat.png
# └── todos.txt
$ rclone tree r2demo:my-bucket-name
# /
# ├── cat.png
# └── todos.txt
aws-sdk-js
JavaScript or TypeScript users may continue to use the
aws-sdk npm package as per normal. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your
S3 service client:
import S3 from 'aws-sdk/clients/s3.js';
const s3 = new S3({ endpoint: `https://${accountid}.r2-staging.cloudflarestorage.com`, accessKeyId: `${access_key_id}`, secretAccessKey: `${access_key_secret}`, s3DisableBodySigning: false, s3ForcePathStyle: true,
});
console.log( await s3.listBuckets().promise()
);
//=> {
//=> Buckets: [
//=> { Name: 'user-uploads', CreationDate: 2022-04-13T21:23:47.102Z },
//=> { Name: 'my-bucket-name', CreationDate: 2022-05-07T02:46:49.218Z }
//=> ],
//=> Owner: {
//=> DisplayName: '...',
//=> ID: '...'
//=> }
//=> }
console.log( await s3.listObjects({ Bucket: 'my-bucket-name' }).promise()
);
//=> {
//=> IsTruncated: false,
//=> Name: 'my-bucket-name',
//=> CommonPrefixes: [],
//=> MaxKeys: 1000,
//=> Contents: [
//=> {
//=> Key: 'cat.png',
//=> LastModified: 2022-05-07T02:50:45.616Z,
//=> ETag: '"c4da329b38467509049e615c11b0c48a"',
//=> ChecksumAlgorithm: [],
//=> Size: 751832,
//=> Owner: [Object]
//=> },
//=> {
//=> Key: 'todos.txt',
//=> LastModified: 2022-05-07T21:37:17.150Z,
//=> ETag: '"29d911f495d1ba7cb3a4d7d15e63236a"',
//=> ChecksumAlgorithm: [],
//=> Size: 279,
//=> Owner: [Object]
//=> }
//=> ]
//=> }