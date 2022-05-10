SDK Examples

Below you will find a few examples of configuring popular S3-oriented SDKs for usage with R2.

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilitize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.

Additionally, you will need your Cloudflare Account ID to construct your R2 endpoint URL, which is needed for every SDK configuration. An endpoint is constructed with the following format:

const r2endpoint = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' ;

You must configure boto3 External link icon Open external link to use a preconstructed endpoint_url value. This can be done through any boto3 usage that accepts connection arguments; for example:

import boto3 s3 = boto3 . resource ( 's3' , endpoint_url = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' , aws_access_key_id = '<access_key_id>' , aws_secret_access_key = '<access_key_secret>' )

You may, however, omit the aws_access_key_id and aws_secret_access_key arguments and allow boto3 to rely on the AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY environment variables External link icon Open external link instead.

An example script may look like the following:

main.py import boto3 s3 = boto3 . resource ( 's3' , endpoint_url = 'https://<accountid>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' , aws_access_key_id = '<access_key_id>' , aws_secret_access_key = '<access_key_secret>' ) print ( 'Buckets:' ) for bucket in s3 . buckets . all ( ) : print ( ' - ' , bucket . name ) bucket = s3 . Bucket ( 'my-bucket-name' ) print ( 'Objects:' ) for item in bucket . objects . all ( ) : print ( ' - ' , item . key )

$ python main.py

With rclone External link icon Open external link installed, you may run rclone configure External link icon Open external link to configure a new S3 storage provider. You will be prompted with a series of questions for the new provider details. Recommendation It is recommended that you choose a unique provider name and then rely on all default answers to the prompts. This will create a rclone configuration file, which you can then modify with the preset configuration given below.

If you have already configured rclone in the past, you may run rclone config file to print the location of your rclone configuration file:

$ rclone config file

Then use an editor ( nano or vim , for example) to add or edit the new provider. This example assumes you are adding a new r2demo provider:

~/.config/rclone/rclone.conf [ r2demo ] type = s3 provider = Other access_key_id = abc123 secret_access_key = xyz456 endpoint = https://<accountid> . r2 . cloudflarestorage . com acl = private

You may then use the new rclone provider for any of your normal workflows.

$ rclone tree r2demo: $ rclone tree r2demo:my-bucket-name

JavaScript or TypeScript users may continue to use the aws-sdk External link icon Open external link npm package as per normal. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 service client: