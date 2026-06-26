Fan out a stream to multiple Iceberg tables

In this example, you will consume the public Bluesky Jetstream ↗ firehose, a live WebSocket stream of every post, like, repost, follow, and block on the network, and land it in R2 Data Catalog as queryable Apache Iceberg tables.

You will learn a core Pipelines pattern: send every event to one stream, then use a single pipeline with multiple SQL statements to route ("fan out") that stream into several destination tables, one per event type, without running a separate pipeline for each.

flowchart TD A[Bluesky Jetstream WebSocket] --> B[Durable Object] B -->|send| C[bsky_events_stream] C --> D[bsky_pipeline] D --> E[bsky_post] D --> F[bsky_like] D --> G[bsky_repost] D --> H[bsky_follow] D --> I[bsky_block]

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

You will also need an R2 API token with Admin Read & Write permissions, which includes R2 Data Catalog and R2 SQL access. You will pass this token to each sink. No Bluesky account or API key is required, as Jetstream is public and unauthenticated.

1. Create a new Worker project

Create a new Worker project by running the following command:

npm yarn pnpm npm create cloudflare@latest -- bluesky-pipeline yarn create cloudflare bluesky-pipeline pnpm create cloudflare@latest bluesky-pipeline

For setup, select the following options:

For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example .

. For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only .

. For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript .

. For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes .

. For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).

Change into your new project directory:

Terminal window cd bluesky-pipeline

The pipelines commands used later require Wrangler v4 or later. If your project was scaffolded with an older version, update it now:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i -D wrangler@latest yarn add -D wrangler@latest pnpm add -D wrangler@latest bun add -d wrangler@latest

2. Define the stream schema

A stream has a single schema. Because every event type flows through the same stream, the schema is the union of the fields you want across all types. Each routing statement later selects only the columns relevant to its destination.

Create a schema.json file in the root of your project:

{ " fields " : [ { " name " : "event_id" , " type " : "string" , " required " : true }, { " name " : "event_type" , " type " : "string" , " required " : true }, { " name " : "did" , " type " : "string" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "operation" , " type " : "string" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "event_time" , " type " : "timestamp" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "created_at" , " type " : "string" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "text" , " type " : "string" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "langs" , " type " : "string" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "subject_uri" , " type " : "string" , " required " : false }, { " name " : "subject_did" , " type " : "string" , " required " : false } ] }

3. Create an R2 bucket and enable R2 Data Catalog

Your sinks write to Iceberg tables in R2 Data Catalog, so you need a bucket with the catalog enabled.

Create an R2 bucket named bluesky-pipeline :

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler r2 bucket create bluesky-pipeline yarn wrangler r2 bucket create bluesky-pipeline pnpm wrangler r2 bucket create bluesky-pipeline

Enable R2 Data Catalog on the bucket:

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog enable bluesky-pipeline yarn wrangler r2 bucket catalog enable bluesky-pipeline pnpm wrangler r2 bucket catalog enable bluesky-pipeline

When you run this command, note the Warehouse name. You will need it to query your data with R2 SQL.

4. Create the stream, sinks, and pipeline

First, create the stream from your schema file:

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler pipelines streams create bsky_events_stream --schema-file schema.json yarn wrangler pipelines streams create bsky_events_stream --schema-file schema.json pnpm wrangler pipelines streams create bsky_events_stream --schema-file schema.json

Note the stream ID in the output. You will use it to configure the Worker binding in the next step.

Next, create one sink per destination table. Each sink writes to its own Iceberg table in R2 Data Catalog. Replace YOUR_CATALOG_TOKEN with your R2 API token.

Terminal window for t in post like repost follow block ; do npx wrangler pipelines sinks create bsky_ ${ t } _sink \ --type r2-data-catalog \ --bucket bluesky-pipeline \ --namespace bluesky \ --table bsky_ ${ t } \ --catalog-token YOUR_CATALOG_TOKEN \ --roll-interval 60 done

Now create one pipeline whose SQL contains multiple INSERT statements, one per route. Each statement filters the stream by event_type and projects only the columns that matter for its table.

Create a fanout.sql file:

INSERT INTO bsky_post_sink SELECT event_id, did, operation, event_time, created_at, text , langs FROM bsky_events_stream WHERE event_type = 'post' ; INSERT INTO bsky_like_sink SELECT event_id, did, operation, event_time, created_at, subject_uri FROM bsky_events_stream WHERE event_type = 'like' ; INSERT INTO bsky_repost_sink SELECT event_id, did, operation, event_time, created_at, subject_uri FROM bsky_events_stream WHERE event_type = 'repost' ; INSERT INTO bsky_follow_sink SELECT event_id, did, operation, event_time, created_at, subject_did FROM bsky_events_stream WHERE event_type = 'follow' ; INSERT INTO bsky_block_sink SELECT event_id, did, operation, event_time, created_at, subject_did FROM bsky_events_stream WHERE event_type = 'block' ;

Create the pipeline from the file:

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler pipelines create bsky_pipeline --sql-file fanout.sql yarn wrangler pipelines create bsky_pipeline --sql-file fanout.sql pnpm wrangler pipelines create bsky_pipeline --sql-file fanout.sql

One pipeline writes to five tables. To add a new event type later, add one sink and one INSERT statement. Pipeline SQL cannot be modified after creation, so you delete and recreate the pipeline to change it. To learn more, refer to Route one stream to multiple tables.

5. Bind the stream to your Worker

Add the stream binding, a Durable Object to hold the WebSocket connection, and a cron trigger to keep the consumer alive. Replace <STREAM_ID> with the stream ID from step 4.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "bluesky-pipeline" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-06-26" , " pipelines " : [ { " binding " : "BSKY_STREAM" , " stream " : "<STREAM_ID>" } ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " name " : "JETSTREAM" , " class_name " : "JetstreamConsumer" } ] }, " migrations " : [ { " tag " : "v1" , " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "JetstreamConsumer" ] } ], " triggers " : { " crons " : [ "*/2 * * * *" ] } } TOML name = "bluesky-pipeline" main = "src/index.ts" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-06-26" [[ pipelines ]] binding = "BSKY_STREAM" stream = "<STREAM_ID>" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] name = "JETSTREAM" class_name = "JetstreamConsumer" [[ migrations ]] tag = "v1" new_sqlite_classes = [ "JetstreamConsumer" ] [ triggers ] crons = [ "*/2 * * * *" ]

6. Consume the firehose in a Durable Object

A Durable Object is the right home for a long-lived WebSocket. It stays resident while the socket is open, and an alarm reconnects it if the connection drops. Buffer incoming events and send() them to the stream in batches to stay under the 5 MB per request limit. Persist the Jetstream time_us cursor so a reconnect resumes without gaps.

Replace the contents of src/index.ts with the following:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript src/index.js import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; // Jetstream collection -> our short event_type. Only these are kept. const COLLECTION_TO_TYPE = { "app.bsky.feed.post" : "post" , "app.bsky.feed.like" : "like" , "app.bsky.feed.repost" : "repost" , "app.bsky.graph.follow" : "follow" , "app.bsky.graph.block" : "block" , }; const WANTED = Object . keys ( COLLECTION_TO_TYPE ) ; const JETSTREAM_URL = "https://jetstream2.us-east.bsky.network/subscribe" ; const FLUSH_MAX = 500 ; // rows per send() const FLUSH_MS = 1000 ; // flush at least once per second const RECONNECT_MS = 15000 ; // Flatten one Jetstream message into a unified stream row, or null to skip. function toRow ( ev ) { if ( ev ?. kind !== "commit" || ! ev . commit ) return null ; const c = ev . commit ; const event_type = COLLECTION_TO_TYPE [ c . collection ] ; if ( ! event_type ) return null ; const r = c . record ?? {}; const subject = r . subject ; return { event_id : ` ${ ev . did } / ${ c . collection } / ${ c . rkey } ` , event_type , did : ev . did ?? null , operation : c . operation ?? null , event_time : typeof ev . time_us === "number" ? new Date ( ev . time_us / 1000 ) . toISOString () : null , created_at : typeof r . createdAt === "string" ? r . createdAt : null , text : event_type === "post" && typeof r . text === "string" ? r . text : null , langs : event_type === "post" && Array . isArray ( r . langs ) ? r . langs . join ( "," ) : null , subject_uri : typeof subject === "object" ? ( subject ?. uri ?? null ) : null , subject_did : typeof subject === "string" ? subject : null , }; } export class JetstreamConsumer extends DurableObject { ws = null ; buf = [] ; lastFlush = 0 ; cursor = null ; flushing = false ; // Arm the reconnect watchdog first, then connect (idempotent). async start () { await this . ctx . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now () + RECONNECT_MS ) ; await this . ensureConnected () ; return { connected : this . ws !== null }; } async ensureConnected () { if ( this . ws ) return ; this . cursor ??= ( await this . ctx . storage . get ( "cursor" )) ?? null ; const params = new URLSearchParams () ; for ( const c of WANTED ) params . append ( "wantedCollections" , c ) ; if ( this . cursor ) params . set ( "cursor" , String ( this . cursor )) ; const resp = await fetch ( ` ${ JETSTREAM_URL } ? ${ params } ` , { headers : { Upgrade : "websocket" }, } ) ; const ws = resp . webSocket ; if ( ! ws ) throw new Error ( `Jetstream handshake failed: ${ resp . status } ` ) ; ws . accept () ; this . ws = ws ; ws . addEventListener ( "message" , ( e ) => this . onMessage ( e )) ; ws . addEventListener ( "close" , () => ( this . ws = null )) ; ws . addEventListener ( "error" , () => ( this . ws = null )) ; } onMessage ( e ) { let ev ; try { ev = JSON . parse ( e . data ) ; } catch { return ; } if ( typeof ev . time_us === "number" ) this . cursor = ev . time_us ; const row = toRow ( ev ) ; if ( row ) this . buf . push ( row ) ; if ( this . buf . length >= FLUSH_MAX || Date . now () - this . lastFlush >= FLUSH_MS ) { void this . flush () ; } } // Serialize sends: flush one batch at a time, advancing the cursor on success. async flush () { if ( this . flushing ) return ; this . flushing = true ; try { while ( this . buf . length > 0 ) { this . lastFlush = Date . now () ; const batch = this . buf . splice ( 0 , this . buf . length ) ; const batchCursor = this . cursor ; try { await this . env . BSKY_STREAM . send ( batch ) ; await this . ctx . storage . put ( "cursor" , batchCursor ) ; } catch ( err ) { this . buf . unshift ( ... batch ) ; console . error ( "send failed, will retry" , err ) ; return ; } } } finally { this . flushing = false ; } } // Watchdog: reconnect if dropped, flush stragglers, always reschedule. async alarm () { try { await this . ensureConnected () ; await this . flush () ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( "alarm error" , err ) ; } finally { await this . ctx . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now () + RECONNECT_MS ) ; } } } export default { async fetch ( _req , env ) { const stub = env . JETSTREAM . get ( env . JETSTREAM . idFromName ( "singleton" )) ; return Response . json ( await stub . start ()) ; }, async scheduled ( _event , env ) { const stub = env . JETSTREAM . get ( env . JETSTREAM . idFromName ( "singleton" )) ; await stub . start () ; }, }; src/index.ts import { DurableObject } from "cloudflare:workers" ; import type { Pipeline } from "cloudflare:pipelines" ; interface Env { BSKY_STREAM : Pipeline ; JETSTREAM : DurableObjectNamespace < JetstreamConsumer >; } // Jetstream collection -> our short event_type. Only these are kept. const COLLECTION_TO_TYPE : Record < string , string > = { "app.bsky.feed.post" : "post" , "app.bsky.feed.like" : "like" , "app.bsky.feed.repost" : "repost" , "app.bsky.graph.follow" : "follow" , "app.bsky.graph.block" : "block" , }; const WANTED = Object . keys ( COLLECTION_TO_TYPE ) ; const JETSTREAM_URL = "https://jetstream2.us-east.bsky.network/subscribe" ; const FLUSH_MAX = 500 ; // rows per send() const FLUSH_MS = 1000 ; // flush at least once per second const RECONNECT_MS = 15000 ; // Flatten one Jetstream message into a unified stream row, or null to skip. function toRow ( ev : any ) { if ( ev ?. kind !== "commit" || ! ev . commit ) return null ; const c = ev . commit ; const event_type = COLLECTION_TO_TYPE [ c . collection ] ; if ( ! event_type ) return null ; const r = c . record ?? {}; const subject = r . subject ; return { event_id : ` ${ ev . did } / ${ c . collection } / ${ c . rkey } ` , event_type , did : ev . did ?? null , operation : c . operation ?? null , event_time : typeof ev . time_us === "number" ? new Date ( ev . time_us / 1000 ) . toISOString () : null , created_at : typeof r . createdAt === "string" ? r . createdAt : null , text : event_type === "post" && typeof r . text === "string" ? r . text : null , langs : event_type === "post" && Array . isArray ( r . langs ) ? r . langs . join ( "," ) : null , subject_uri : typeof subject === "object" ? ( subject ?. uri ?? null ) : null , subject_did : typeof subject === "string" ? subject : null , }; } export class JetstreamConsumer extends DurableObject < Env > { private ws : WebSocket | null = null ; private buf : Record < string , unknown > [] = [] ; private lastFlush = 0 ; private cursor : number | null = null ; private flushing = false ; // Arm the reconnect watchdog first, then connect (idempotent). async start () { await this . ctx . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now () + RECONNECT_MS ) ; await this . ensureConnected () ; return { connected : this . ws !== null }; } private async ensureConnected () { if ( this . ws ) return ; this . cursor ??= ( await this . ctx . storage . get < number > ( "cursor" )) ?? null ; const params = new URLSearchParams () ; for ( const c of WANTED ) params . append ( "wantedCollections" , c ) ; if ( this . cursor ) params . set ( "cursor" , String ( this . cursor )) ; const resp = await fetch ( ` ${ JETSTREAM_URL } ? ${ params } ` , { headers : { Upgrade : "websocket" }, } ) ; const ws = resp . webSocket ; if ( ! ws ) throw new Error ( `Jetstream handshake failed: ${ resp . status } ` ) ; ws . accept () ; this . ws = ws ; ws . addEventListener ( "message" , ( e ) => this . onMessage ( e )) ; ws . addEventListener ( "close" , () => ( this . ws = null )) ; ws . addEventListener ( "error" , () => ( this . ws = null )) ; } private onMessage ( e : MessageEvent ) { let ev : any ; try { ev = JSON . parse ( e . data as string ) ; } catch { return ; } if ( typeof ev . time_us === "number" ) this . cursor = ev . time_us ; const row = toRow ( ev ) ; if ( row ) this . buf . push ( row ) ; if ( this . buf . length >= FLUSH_MAX || Date . now () - this . lastFlush >= FLUSH_MS ) { void this . flush () ; } } // Serialize sends: flush one batch at a time, advancing the cursor on success. private async flush () { if ( this . flushing ) return ; this . flushing = true ; try { while ( this . buf . length > 0 ) { this . lastFlush = Date . now () ; const batch = this . buf . splice ( 0 , this . buf . length ) ; const batchCursor = this . cursor ; try { await this . env . BSKY_STREAM . send ( batch ) ; await this . ctx . storage . put ( "cursor" , batchCursor ) ; } catch ( err ) { this . buf . unshift ( ... batch ) ; console . error ( "send failed, will retry" , err ) ; return ; } } } finally { this . flushing = false ; } } // Watchdog: reconnect if dropped, flush stragglers, always reschedule. async alarm () { try { await this . ensureConnected () ; await this . flush () ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( "alarm error" , err ) ; } finally { await this . ctx . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now () + RECONNECT_MS ) ; } } } export default { async fetch ( _req , env ) : Promise < Response > { const stub = env . JETSTREAM . get ( env . JETSTREAM . idFromName ( "singleton" )) ; return Response . json ( await stub . start ()) ; }, async scheduled ( _event , env ) : Promise < void > { const stub = env . JETSTREAM . get ( env . JETSTREAM . idFromName ( "singleton" )) ; await stub . start () ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Generate types for your bindings:

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler types yarn wrangler types pnpm wrangler types

7. Deploy and start the consumer

Deploy the Worker:

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler deploy yarn wrangler deploy pnpm wrangler deploy

Open the Worker URL once to start the firehose. The cron trigger keeps it running:

Terminal window curl https://bluesky-pipeline.YOUR_SUBDOMAIN.workers.dev

The command returns:

{ "connected": true }

Tail the logs to watch it work:

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler tail yarn wrangler tail pnpm wrangler tail

8. Query the tables with R2 SQL

The first data lands a few minutes after the first events arrive, while the pipeline warms up.

Set your R2 SQL token, then query each table. Replace YOUR_WAREHOUSE_NAME with the warehouse name you noted in step 3.

Terminal window export WRANGLER_R2_SQL_AUTH_TOKEN = YOUR_CATALOG_TOKEN npx wrangler r2 sql query "YOUR_WAREHOUSE_NAME" \ "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM bluesky.bsky_like" npx wrangler r2 sql query "YOUR_WAREHOUSE_NAME" \ "SELECT text, langs FROM bluesky.bsky_post WHERE langs LIKE '%en%' LIMIT 10"

Each table contains only its event type, projected to the relevant columns. The single pipeline did all the routing.

Conclusion

You consumed a high-velocity public WebSocket firehose with a Durable Object, ingested it into one Pipelines stream, and used a single pipeline with multiple SQL statements to fan the stream out into five Iceberg tables by event type.

This one-stream-to-many-tables pattern generalizes to any tagged event source: clickstreams (by event_type ), logs (by service or status ), or IoT telemetry (by device_class ). To extend it, add a sink and a matching INSERT ... WHERE statement.

To learn more about the SQL used here, refer to SELECT statements and Manage pipelines.