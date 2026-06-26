Fan out a stream to multiple Iceberg tables

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Consume the Bluesky Jetstream firehose in a Durable Object, ingest it into a single Pipelines stream, and use one pipeline with multiple SQL statements to route events into separate R2 Data Catalog tables by type.
In this example, you will consume the public Bluesky Jetstream ↗ firehose, a live WebSocket stream of every post, like, repost, follow, and block on the network, and land it in R2 Data Catalog as queryable Apache Iceberg tables.
You will learn a core Pipelines pattern: send every event to one stream, then use a single pipeline with multiple SQL statements to route ("fan out") that stream into several destination tables, one per event type, without running a separate pipeline for each.
flowchart TD
A[Bluesky Jetstream WebSocket] --> B[Durable Object]
B -->|send| C[bsky_events_stream]
C --> D[bsky_pipeline]
D --> E[bsky_post]
D --> F[bsky_like]
D --> G[bsky_repost]
D --> H[bsky_follow]
D --> I[bsky_block]
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.
You will also need an R2 API token with Admin Read & Write permissions, which includes R2 Data Catalog and R2 SQL access. You will pass this token to each sink. No Bluesky account or API key is required, as Jetstream is public and unauthenticated.
1. Create a new Worker project
Create a new Worker project by running the following command:
npm create cloudflare@latest -- bluesky-pipeline
yarn create cloudflare bluesky-pipeline
pnpm create cloudflare@latest bluesky-pipeline
For setup, select the following options:
For What would you like to start with?, choose Hello World example.
For Which template would you like to use?, choose Worker only.
For Which language do you want to use?, choose TypeScript.
For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose Yes.
For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying).
Change into your new project directory:
The pipelines commands used later require Wrangler v4 or later. If your project was scaffolded with an older version, update it now:
npm i -D wrangler@latest
yarn add -D wrangler@latest
pnpm add -D wrangler@latest
bun add -d wrangler@latest
2. Define the stream schema
A stream has a single schema. Because every event type flows through the same stream, the schema is the union of the fields you want across all types. Each routing statement later selects only the columns relevant to its destination.
Create a schema.json file in the root of your project:
3. Create an R2 bucket and enable R2 Data Catalog
Your sinks write to Iceberg tables in R2 Data Catalog, so you need a bucket with the catalog enabled.
One pipeline writes to five tables. To add a new event type later, add one sink and one INSERT statement. Pipeline SQL cannot be modified after creation, so you delete and recreate the pipeline to change it. To learn more, refer to Route one stream to multiple tables.
5. Bind the stream to your Worker
Add the stream binding, a Durable Object to hold the WebSocket connection, and a cron trigger to keep the consumer alive. Replace <STREAM_ID> with the stream ID from step 4.
A Durable Object is the right home for a long-lived WebSocket. It stays resident while the socket is open, and an alarm reconnects it if the connection drops. Buffer incoming events and send() them to the stream in batches to stay under the 5 MB per request limit. Persist the Jetstream time_us cursor so a reconnect resumes without gaps.
Replace the contents of src/index.ts with the following:
Open the Worker URL once to start the firehose. The cron trigger keeps it running:
The command returns:
Tail the logs to watch it work:
npx wrangler tail
yarn wrangler tail
pnpm wrangler tail
8. Query the tables with R2 SQL
The first data lands a few minutes after the first events arrive, while the pipeline warms up.
Set your R2 SQL token, then query each table. Replace YOUR_WAREHOUSE_NAME with the warehouse name you noted in step 3.
Each table contains only its event type, projected to the relevant columns. The single pipeline did all the routing.
Conclusion
You consumed a high-velocity public WebSocket firehose with a Durable Object, ingested it into one Pipelines stream, and used a single pipeline with multiple SQL statements to fan the stream out into five Iceberg tables by event type.
This one-stream-to-many-tables pattern generalizes to any tagged event source: clickstreams (by event_type), logs (by service or status), or IoT telemetry (by device_class). To extend it, add a sink and a matching INSERT ... WHERE statement.