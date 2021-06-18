Monitor scripts on your site

Once you have activated Script Monitor, review the Script Monitor dashboard to see which scripts are running on your domain. Scripts on the dashboard appear in close to real time, so use the dashboard when proactively looking for scripts.

If you see unexpected scripts on the dashboard, check them for signs of malicious activity.

​ Use the Script Monitor dashboard

To review scripts tracked by Script Monitor:

In your dashboard, go to Firewall > Page Shield. Review your scripts. To filter scripts, use the following options: Search : Search for a specific URL

: Search for a specific URL Host : Look for scripts appearing on specific hostnames

: Look for scripts appearing on specific hostnames Exclude: Remove specific URLs from the results