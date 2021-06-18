Get started with Cloudflare Script Monitor

​ Activate Script Monitor

To enable Script Monitor:

In your dashboard, go to Firewall > Page Shield. For Script Monitor, select On.

For more guidance on using the Script Monitor dashboard, see Monitor scripts

​ Configure alerts

Once you have activated Script Monitor, you can set up multiple alerts for your domain.

Your system sends alerts at regular intervals, so you might experience a delay between adding a new script and receiving an alert.

To set up alerts:

Go to Firewall > Page Shield. Select Configure an alert. Select an alert type: New Domain Alert : Triggered hourly by JavaScript dependencies from new host domains

: Triggered hourly by JavaScript dependencies from new host domains New Scripts Alert: Triggered daily by any new JavasScript dependencies Fill in the required information and select Create.