Get started with Cloudflare Script Monitor
Activate Script Monitor
To enable Script Monitor:
- In your dashboard, go to Firewall > Page Shield.
- For Script Monitor, select On.
For more guidance on using the Script Monitor dashboard, see Monitor scripts
Configure alerts
Once you have activated Script Monitor, you can set up multiple alerts for your domain.
Your system sends alerts at regular intervals, so you might experience a delay between adding a new script and receiving an alert.
To set up alerts:
- Go to Firewall > Page Shield.
- Select Configure an alert.
- Select an alert type:
- New Domain Alert: Triggered hourly by JavaScript dependencies from new host domains
- New Scripts Alert: Triggered daily by any new JavasScript dependencies
- Fill in the required information and select Create.
To edit, delete, or disable an alert, go to your account notifications.