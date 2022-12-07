Fortinet

This tutorial provides a configuration example for using FortiOS (ver 6.x) along with Magic WAN.

​​ IPsec – Route based configuration

To ensure health checks work as expected, enable asymmetric routing for ICMP. Note that enabling asymmetric routing will affect FortiGate behavior. To learn more, refer to How FortiGate behaves when asymmetric routing is enabled External link icon Open external link .

​​ Enable asymmetric routing

FortiOS ICMP asymmetric config system settings set asymroute-icmp enable end

​​ Disable anti-replay protection

For route based IPsec configurations, you will need to disable anti-replay protection. The command below disables anti-replay protection globally, but you can also do this per firewall policy as documented in Fortinet’s documentation on anti-replay support per policy External link icon Open external link .

FortiOS ICMP asymmetric config system global set anti-replay disable end

​​ IPsec Phase 1

config vpn ipsec phase1 edit "<A-NAME>" set interface "port1" set ike-version 2 set keylife 14400 set peertype any set proposal aes128gcm-prfsha256 set localid "<FQDN-FROM-CF-DASH>" set remote-gw < CF-ANYCAST-IP > set psksecret < PSK > end

​​ IPsec Phase 2

config vpn ipsec phase2-interface edit "<SAME-NAME-AS-PHASE1>" set phase1name "<PHASE1-NAME>" set proposal aes128gcm set replay disable set auto-negotiate enable set keylifeseconds 14400 next end

​​ Static routes

Now you can use Policy Based Routing (PBR) to redirect traffic via the tunnel. To ensure the policy based route works, insert a static default route via the tunnel that is less preferred than the actual default route, most likely via the WAN/Internet interface.

The example below creates a default route with distance of 5 (the same as the actual default route) and priority as 10 (higher, i.e. less preferred than the actual default route).

Static route configuration config router static edit 1 set distance 5 set device "port1" next edit 2 set distance 5 set priority 10 set device "<PHASE1-NAME>" next end

​​ Policy based route

The example below redirects interesting traffic from certain endpoints via the tunnel.

Policy based route config router policy edit 6 set input-device "port2" set srcaddr "<selected endpoints - use CIDR/Firewall Objects/etc" set dstaddr "all" set gateway < Tunnel inside IP - CF side > set output-device "<PHASE1-name>" next end

Fortigate is firewall first, and you will need to create Firewall Policies to ensure traffic is allowed between LAN and IPSec.

​​ IPsec - Policy based configuration

​​ IPsec Phase 1

config vpn ipsec phase1
    edit "<A-NAME>"
        set interface "port1"
        set ike-version 2
        set keylife 14400
        set peertype any
        set proposal aes128gcm-prfsha256
        set localid "<FQDN-FROM-CF-DASH>"
        set remote-gw < CF-ANYCAST-IP >
        set psksecret < PSK >
end

​​ IPsec Phase 2

config vpn ipsec phase2-interface
    edit "<SAME-NAME-AS-PHASE1>"
        set phase1name "<PHASE1-NAME>"
        set proposal aes128gcm
        set replay disable
        set auto-negotiate enable
        set keylifeseconds 14400
    next
end

​​ Route traffic via the IPsec tunnel

The following firewall policy will match the interesting traffic that should be routed via the IPSec tunnel, and you can adjust the policy to meet your requirements. The following example policy will route all traffic from the “LAN” to anywhere via the IPSec tunnel.

IPsec policy config firewall policy edit < new unused policy id > set srcintf "<LAN INTERFACE>" set dstintf "<INTERNET INTERFACE>" set action ipsec set srcaddr "<Local NETWORK /HOST TO BE TUNNELED>" set dstaddr "all" set schedule "always" set service "ALL" set logtraffic all set inbound enable set vpntunnel "<Phase 1 name>" next

​​ GRE configuration

​​ Configure GRE and WAN interface

Next, configure the GRE and the WAN (Internet) interface. The example below uses the following attributes:

WAN/Internet Interface (Customer GRE Endpoint IP): WAN1

GRE Interface name: toCF

Tunnel Inside IP Subnet: 10.10.10.0/31

GRE tunnel config config system gre-tunnel edit "toCF" set interface "wan1" set remote-gw x.x.x.x set local-gw y.y.y.y next end config system interface edit "toCF" set ip b.b.b.b 255.255 .255.255 set allowaccess ping set type tunnel set remote-ip a.a.a.a 255.255 .255.254 set interface "wan1" next end

​​ Adjust TCP MSS

Generally, configuring the TCP MSS on the WAN interface is recommended, which is true for Magic Transit as a primarily ingress service. However, in the case of Magic WAN, you need to adjust MSS for egress traffic, and as a result, it needs to be adjusted at the interface which receives the user/site traffic.

Adjust TCP MSS edit "lan" set tcp-mss 1436 next end

​​ Create a policy based route

Next, create a Policy Based Route to route desired traffic down the tunnel. The example below tunnels all RFC1918 address spaces.