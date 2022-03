Run endpoint health checks

Magic WAN uses endpoint health checks to determine the overall health of your inter-network connections. Probes originate from Cloudflare infrastructure (outside customer network namespaces) and target IP addresses deep within your network. This process occurs beyond the tunnel-terminating border router, and these “long distance” probes are purely diagnostic.

When choosing which endpoint IP addresses to monitor with health checks, use these guidelines:

Provide one IP address for each of the prefixes Cloudflare will advertise.

Redundant IPs routed via the same ISP and infrastructure are not necessary but are useful when troubleshooting.

Cloudflare pings health check IPs from within the published Cloudflare IP range External link icon Open external link , which is also available via the Cloudflare API External link icon Open external link .

Refer to the table below for an example endpoint health check configuration.