Add or remove connectors

To add a new Connector you first need to remove the one associated with the on-ramp. You can only have more than one Connector if you initially enabled high availability on your on-ramp.

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Magic WAN > Connector on-ramps (beta).
  3. Find the on-ramp that you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit.
  4. In Connectors, remove the Connector associated with the on-ramp.
  5. Select Add Connector to add a different Connector to your on-ramp.
  6. Select Save.