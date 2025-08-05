Add or remove connectors

To add a new Connector you first need to remove the one associated with the on-ramp. You can only have more than one Connector if you initially enabled high availability on your on-ramp.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Magic WAN > Connector on-ramps (beta). Find the on-ramp that you want to edit > select the three dots next to it > Edit. In Connectors, remove the Connector associated with the on-ramp. Select Add Connector to add a different Connector to your on-ramp. Select Save.