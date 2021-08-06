Use Cloudflare Network Interconnect

The onboarding process to set up Magic Transit with Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI) External link icon Open external link includes the steps below.

Scope your configuration. Cloudflare generates Letters of Authorization (LOAs) for your CNI cross-connects and sends them to your organization. Order the cross-connects you want to use with CNI. You can use any of the following: Private network interconnects (PNI) - Available at any of our private peering facilities External link icon Open external link .

- Available at any of our . Virtual private network interconnects (vPNI) - Allows you to easily connect with Cloudflare at any of our interconnection platform locations. Send Cloudflare confirmation after the cross-connects are set up. Cloudflare provides the GRE IPs and BGP Peering info after onboarding the GRE tunnels in CNI links. Work with Cloudflare to establish the BGP session for the PNI on both sides. This requires a BGP call and a ~2 hour maintenance window provided by the customer. Configure the GRE tunnel over the PNI. Cloudflare up-prefs the CNI connection and turns Magic Transit back on.

Each step can take 1–7 business days.

For more details on the CNI onboarding process, see Set up Cloudflare Network Interconnect: Onboarding External link icon Open external link.

When working with Magic Transit and CNI, observe these guidelines: