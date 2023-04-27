IPsec tunnels

IPsec External link icon Open external link is a group of protocols that are used together to set up encrypted connections between devices. It helps keep data sent over public networks secure. IPsec is often used to set up VPNs, and it works by encrypting IP packets, along with authenticating the source where the packets come from.

​​ How IKEv2 is used to establish an IPsec tunnel

Magic Transit uses the following stages to establish an IPsec tunnel:

Initial Exchange ( IKE_SA_INIT ): IKE peers negotiate parameters for the IKE Security Association (SA) and establish a shared secret used for key derivation. After this exchange, the peers have a secure communication channel but they have not yet authenticated each other. If supported, the peers will also perform NAT detection in this exchange.

( ): IKE peers negotiate parameters for the IKE Security Association (SA) and establish a shared secret used for key derivation. After this exchange, the peers have a secure communication channel but they have not yet authenticated each other. If supported, the peers will also perform NAT detection in this exchange. Auth Exchange ( IKE_AUTH ): Using the secure tunnel established in the initial exchange, IKE peers mutually authenticate each other. After authentication, the IKE security association (SA) is established. Next, the peers negotiate and establish an IPsec tunnel, known as a Child SA.

It is important to note that the IKE SA and the Child SA are separate things, each with their own parameters. The Child SA is the actual IPsec tunnel where user traffic flows (that is, the dataplane). The IKE SA is used to set up and manage the Child SA.

In summary, an IKE SA is created that uses certain cryptographic transforms. That IKE SA is then used to create a Child SA which itself uses certain cryptographic transforms. The configuration section below details which of these transforms for IKE SAs and Child SAs are currently supported by Magic Transit.

​​ Supported configuration parameters

​​ IKE SA

This is sometimes referred to as “Phase 1” due to language from IKEv1.

Encryption AES-GCM-16 with 128-bit or 256-bit key length AES-CBC with 256-bit key length

Integrity (sometimes referred to as Authentication) SHA2-256

Diffie-Hellman group : DH group 14 (2048-bit MODP group) DH group 5 (1536-bit MODP group)

Pseudorandom function (PRF) (not to be confused with PFS. PRF is often not a configurable setting.) SHA2-256 SHA2-384 SHA2-512



The Child SA. Sometimes referred to as “Phase 2” due to language from IKEv1.

Encryption : AES-GCM-16 with 128-bit or 256-bit key length AES-CBC with 128-bit or 256-bit key length

Integrity (sometimes referred to as Authentication.) SHA2-256 SHA-1 When using AES-GCM-16, an integrity algorithm is not required because AES GCM includes integrity checking (since it is an AEAD algorithm). Even when using an AEAD algorithm, however, some routers still require an integrity algorithm to be selected.

PFS group (sometimes referred to as “Phase 2 Diffie-Hellman Group”. Not to be confused with PRF.) DH group 14 (2048-bit MODP group) DH group 5 (1536-bit MODP group)



​​ Required configuration parameters

The IKE version must be IKEv2.

The IKE authentication method must be Pre-Shared Key (PSK).

Anti-replay protection must be disabled.

must be disabled. If your router is behind NAT and requires NAT traversal (NAT-T), then your router must initiate IKE communication on port 4500. Most devices support configuring NAT-T to begin on port 4500 (exceptions include at least some versions of the Cisco ASA). NAT-T is not supported for IKE sessions which begin on port 500 and then switch to port 4500 .

(exceptions include at least some versions of the Cisco ASA). NAT-T is not supported for IKE sessions which begin on port and then switch to port . (Uncommon) Extended Sequence Numbers (ESN) must be disabled.

​​ Optional configuration parameters

Null encryption for IPsec: This option should not be used unless necessary as it reduces security because IPsec traffic is not encrypted. You must explicitly opt in to use this option.

​​ Supported IKE ID formats

Magic Transit supports the following IKE ID types for IPsec:

Additionally, the IKE ID type of ID_IPV4_ADDR is supported if the following two conditions are met: