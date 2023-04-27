IPsec tunnels
IPsec is a group of protocols that are used together to set up encrypted connections between devices. It helps keep data sent over public networks secure. IPsec is often used to set up VPNs, and it works by encrypting IP packets, along with authenticating the source where the packets come from.
How IKEv2 is used to establish an IPsec tunnel
Magic Transit uses the following stages to establish an IPsec tunnel:
- Initial Exchange (
IKE_SA_INIT): IKE peers negotiate parameters for the IKE Security Association (SA) and establish a shared secret used for key derivation. After this exchange, the peers have a secure communication channel but they have not yet authenticated each other. If supported, the peers will also perform NAT detection in this exchange.
- Auth Exchange (
IKE_AUTH): Using the secure tunnel established in the initial exchange, IKE peers mutually authenticate each other. After authentication, the IKE security association (SA) is established. Next, the peers negotiate and establish an IPsec tunnel, known as a Child SA.
In summary, an IKE SA is created that uses certain cryptographic transforms. That IKE SA is then used to create a Child SA which itself uses certain cryptographic transforms. The configuration section below details which of these transforms for IKE SAs and Child SAs are currently supported by Magic Transit.
Supported configuration parameters
IKE SA
This is sometimes referred to as “Phase 1” due to language from IKEv1.
Encryption
- AES-GCM-16 with 128-bit or 256-bit key length
- AES-CBC with 256-bit key length
Integrity (sometimes referred to as Authentication)
- SHA2-256
Diffie-Hellman group:
- DH group 14 (2048-bit MODP group)
- DH group 5 (1536-bit MODP group)
Pseudorandom function (PRF) (not to be confused with PFS. PRF is often not a configurable setting.)
- SHA2-256
- SHA2-384
- SHA2-512
IPsec
The Child SA. Sometimes referred to as “Phase 2” due to language from IKEv1.
Encryption:
- AES-GCM-16 with 128-bit or 256-bit key length
- AES-CBC with 128-bit or 256-bit key length
Integrity (sometimes referred to as Authentication.)
- SHA2-256
- SHA-1
PFS group (sometimes referred to as “Phase 2 Diffie-Hellman Group”. Not to be confused with PRF.)
- DH group 14 (2048-bit MODP group)
- DH group 5 (1536-bit MODP group)
Required configuration parameters
- The IKE version must be IKEv2.
- The IKE authentication method must be Pre-Shared Key (PSK).
- Anti-replay protection must be disabled.
- If your router is behind NAT and requires NAT traversal (NAT-T), then your router must initiate IKE communication on port 4500. Most devices support configuring NAT-T to begin on port
4500(exceptions include at least some versions of the Cisco ASA). NAT-T is not supported for IKE sessions which begin on port
500and then switch to port
4500.
- (Uncommon) Extended Sequence Numbers (ESN) must be disabled.
Optional configuration parameters
- Null encryption for IPsec: This option should not be used unless necessary as it reduces security because IPsec traffic is not encrypted. You must explicitly opt in to use this option.
Supported IKE ID formats
Magic Transit supports the following IKE ID types for IPsec:
|RFC name
|Format
|Example
ID_RFC822_ADDR
[email protected]<TUNNEL_ID>.<ACCOUNT_ID>.ipsec.cloudflare.com
[email protected]e.com
ID_FQDN
<TUNNEL_ID>.<ACCOUNT_ID>.ipsec.cloudflare.com
f5407d8db1a542b196c59f6d04ba8bd1.123456789.ipsec.cloudflare.com
ID_KEY_ID
<ACCOUNT_ID>_<TUNNEL_ID>
123456789_f5407d8db1a542b196c59f6d04ba8bd1
Additionally, the IKE ID type of
ID_IPV4_ADDR is supported if the following two conditions are met:
- The IPsec tunnel’s
customer_endpointvalue is set.
- The combination of
cloudflare_endpointand
customer_endpointis unique among the customer’s IPsec tunnels.