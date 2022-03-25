Flow-based monitoring

Flow-based monitoring works with Magic Transit on demand to detect and notify you about attacks based on traffic flows from your data centers. You can configure your routers to continuously send NetFlow data to Cloudflare where the flow data is ingested and analyzed for volumetric DDoS attacks. When an attack is detected, Cloudflare automatically notifies you by email, webhook , or PagerDuty with information about the attack.

You can choose to activate IP advertisement via the Cloudflare dashboard or API. After Magic Transit is activated and your traffic is flowing through Cloudflare, you only receive the clean traffic back to your network over your GRE tunnels.

