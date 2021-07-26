Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Load Balancing
Cloudflare Docs
Load Balancing
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Load Balancing on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Cloudflare Region Mapping API

Overview

Cloudflare’s Region Mapping API has several uses:

  • Identify which countries/areas (states/provinces in the case of the U.S. and Canada) are part of a specific Cloudflare Load Balancer region.
  • Identify the Cloudflare Load Balancer region for a particular country/area (states/provinces in the case of the U.S. and Canada).

The Region Mapping API uses 2-letter ISO-3166-1 alpha-2 codes for countries/areas and, in the case of the U.S. and Canada, ISO-3166-2 subdivision codes for states/provinces. Only the U.S. and Canada are provided with these subdivisions.

There are two main optional parameters for the Region Mapping API:

  • country_code is a string containing a two-letter alpha-2 country code per ISO 3166-1. For example: /load_balancers/regions?country_code=US
  • subdivision_code is a string containing a two-letter subdivision code for the U.S. and Canada per ISO 3166-2. For example: /load_balancers/regions?subdivision_code=CA

For additional details and examples on using the Region Mapping API, see Cloudflare’s API documentation.

List of Load Balancer regions

Region codeRegion name
EEUEastern Europe
ENAMEastern North America
MEMiddle East
NAFNorthern Africa
NEASNortheast Asia
NSAMNorthern South America
OCOceania
SAFSouthern Africa
SASSouthern Asia
SEASSoutheast Asia
SSAMSouthern South America
WEUWestern Europe
WNAMWestern North America