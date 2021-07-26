Create rules for Cloudflare load balancers

Create and manage Load Balancing rules in the Custom Rules page, which is part of the Create/Edit Load Balancer workflow in the Traffic app.

Edit an existing load balancer or create a new load balancer .

Log in to your Cloudflare Account and select a domain.

This example routes certain content requests from our webserver to a different origin pool.

In the Field drop-down list, choose an HTTP property. For more details, see Supported fields.

In the Operator drop-down list, choose an operator. For more details, see Operators.

Enter the value to match. When the field is an ordered list, Value is a drop-down list. Otherwise, Value is a text input.

[Optional] To create a compound expression using logical operators, select And or Or.

For an action, choose Respond with fixed response or Override and enter additional details. For a full list of actions, see Actions.