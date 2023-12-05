Add a site
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
In the top navigation bar, click Add site.
Enter your website’s apex domain (
example.com) and then click Add Site.
Select your plan level. For more details on features and pricing, refer to our Plans page.
Review your DNS records.
When you add a new site to Cloudflare, Cloudflare automatically scans for common records and adds them to the DNS zone. The records show up under the respective zone DNS > Records page.
Since this scan is not guaranteed to find all existing DNS records, you need to review your records, paying special attention to the following record types:
If you find any missing records, manually add those records.
Depending on your site setup, you may want to adjust the proxy status for certain
A,
AAAA, or
CNAMErecords.
Click Continue.
Go through the Quick Start Guide and when you have finished, click Finish.