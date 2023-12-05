Authenticate and enroll the WARP client

3 min read

If you plan to direct your users to manually download and configure the WARP client, users will need to connect the client to your organization’s Cloudflare Zero Trust instance.

​​ Windows, macOS, and Linux

​​ Enroll via the GUI

To enroll your device using the WARP GUI:

Download and install the WARP client. Launch the WARP client. Select the Cloudflare logo in the menu bar. Select the gear icon. Go to Preferences > Account. Select Login with Cloudflare Zero Trust. Enter your team name. Complete the authentication steps required by your organization. Once authenticated, you will see a Success page and a dialog prompting you to open WARP. Select Open Cloudflare WARP.app to complete the registration.

The device is now protected by your organization’s Zero Trust policies.

​​ Enroll via the CLI

To enroll your device using the terminal:

Download External link icon Open external link and install the WARP package. Open a terminal window. Ensure that you are logged into the terminal as the current user and not as root. Enroll into Cloudflare Zero Trust using your organization’s team name:

$ warp-cli teams-enroll <your-team-name> In the browser window that opens, complete the authentication steps required by your organization. Once authenticated, you will see a success page and a dialog prompting you to open a link. Select Open Link. Verify the registration in the terminal:

$ warp-cli account

Troubleshoot missing registration The registration process may take a few minutes to complete. If the registration continues to be missing, then manually copy the authentication token from the browser to the WARP client: On the success page, right-click and select View Page Source. Find the HTML metadata tag that contains the token. For example, <meta http-equiv="refresh" content"=0;url=com.cloudflare.warp://acmecorp.cloudflareaccess.com/auth?token=yeooilknmasdlfnlnsadfojDSFJndf_kjnasdf..." /> Copy the URL field: com.cloudflare.warp://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/auth?token=<your-token> In the terminal, run the following command using the URL obtained in the previous step.

$ warp-cli teams-enroll-token com.cloudflare.warp://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/auth?token=<your-token> If you get an API error, then the token has expired. Generate a new one by refreshing the web page and quickly grab the new token from the page source.

If you did not configure WARP to auto-connect, manually turn on WARP:

$ warp-cli connect

The device is now protected by your organization’s Zero Trust policies. For more information on all available commands, run warp-cli --help .

​​ iOS, Android, and ChromeOS

Download and install the Cloudflare One Agent app. Launch the Cloudflare One Agent app. Select Next. Review the privacy policy and select Accept. Enter your team name . Complete the authentication steps required by your organization. After authenticating, select Install VPN Profile. In the Connection request popup window, select OK. If you did not enable auto-connect , manually turn on the switch to Connected.

The device is now protected by your organization’s Zero Trust policies.