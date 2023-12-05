Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Replace your VPN (Learning Path)
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning Paths
  2. Replace your VPN
  3. Connect user devices to Cloudflare
  4. Proxy network and HTTP traffic through Gateway

Proxy network and HTTP traffic through Gateway

  1 min read

You can forward HTTP and network traffic to Gateway for logging and filtering. Gateway can proxy both outbound traffic and traffic directed to resources connected via a Cloudflare Tunnel, GRE tunnel, or IPsec tunnel.

The Gateway proxy is required for filtering HTTP and network traffic via the WARP client in Gateway with WARP mode. To proxy HTTP traffic without deploying the WARP client, you can configure PAC files on your devices.

​​ Enable the proxy

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Settings > Network.
  2. Enable Proxy for TCP.
  3. (Optional) Depending on your use case, you can enable UDP and/or ICMP.



Previous Next