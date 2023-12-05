Device enrollment permissions
Device enrollment permissions determine which users can connect new devices to your organization’s Cloudflare Zero Trust instance.
Set device enrollment permissions
- In Zero Trust, go to Settings > WARP Client.
- In Device enrollment permissions, select Manage.
- In the Rules tab, configure one or more Access policies to define who can join their device. For example, you could allow all users with a company email address:
Rule type Selector Value Include Emails ending in
@company.com
- In the Authentication tab, select the identity providers users can authenticate with. If you have not integrated an identity provider, you can use the one-time PIN.
- Select Save.