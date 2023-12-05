Cloudflare Docs
Replace your VPN (Learning Path)
  Device enrollment permissions

Device enrollment permissions

  1 min read

Device enrollment permissions determine which users can connect new devices to your organization’s Cloudflare Zero Trust instance.

​​ Set device enrollment permissions

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Settings > WARP Client.
  2. In Device enrollment permissions, select Manage.
  3. In the Rules tab, configure one or more Access policies to define who can join their device. For example, you could allow all users with a company email address:
    Rule typeSelectorValue
    IncludeEmails ending in@company.com
  4. In the Authentication tab, select the identity providers users can authenticate with. If you have not integrated an identity provider, you can use the one-time PIN.
  5. Select Save.



