What is a Secure Web Gateway?

A Secure Web Gateway (SWG) is a cyber security product that protects company data and enforces security policies. SWGs operate in between company employees and the Internet. Like a water filter, which removes dangerous impurities from water so that it is safe to drink, SWGs filter unsafe content from web traffic to stop cyber threats and data breaches. They also block risky or unauthorized user behavior.

All SWG products contain these technologies:

URL filtering

Anti-malware detection and blocking

Application control

SWGs may also include data loss prevention (DLP), content filtering, and other Internet traffic filters.