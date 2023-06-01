Deploy in stages
1 min read
You are now ready to deploy the WARP client to your users. To ensure a smooth deployment, we recommend making incremental changes and testing after every change. Note that third-party DNS filtering software must be uninstalled before installing WARP.
- Using your MDM tool, uninstall third-party DNS software and install the WARP client on a single user device.
- Verify connectivity in your Gateway DNS logs.
- Migrate top priority (P1) policies from the third-party DNS filtering provider.
- Deploy the WARP client to a few more devices that represent a broad set of configurations within your organization. For example, you could include devices from a variety of departments such as Engineering, Human Resources, and IT.
- Verify connectivity for these devices.
- Migrate the rest of your policies.
- Once everything is working, deploy the WARP client to the rest of your organization.
You can see which devices have enrolled by going to My Team > Devices.
Unit 1 of 3