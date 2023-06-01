Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
GitHub icon
Visit Learning Paths on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning paths
  2. Connect a test device to Gateway
  3. Connect without an agent

Connect without an agent

  2 min read

The fastest way to start filtering DNS queries is to change your DNS resolver to use a specific Gateway endpoint. You can make this change at the browser, OS, or router level.

Choose this option if:

  • You want to try out DNS filtering without installing software.
  • You do not need to filter by user identity.
  • You want to apply blanket DNS policies to all devices in a physical location, such as a retail store or office.

​​ Change DNS resolver in browser

To configure your browser to send traffic to Gateway:

  1. Obtain your DNS over HTTPS (DoH) address:

    1. Go to Gateway > DNS Locations.
    2. Select the default location.
    3. Copy your DNS over HTTPS hostname: https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query

  2. Follow the configuration instructions for your browser:

    Mozilla Firefox
    1. In Firefox, go to Settings.
    2. In the General menu, scroll down to Network Settings.
    3. Select Settings.
    4. Select Enable DNS over HTTPS.
    5. In the Use Provider drop-down menu, select Custom.
    6. In the Custom field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query.
    7. Select OK.
    Google Chrome
    1. In Chrome, go to Settings > Privacy and security > Security.
    2. Scroll down and turn on Use secure DNS.
    3. Select With Custom.
    4. In the Enter custom provider field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query.

    Read more about enabling DNS over HTTPS on Chrome.

    Microsoft Edge
    1. In Microsoft Edge, go to Settings.
    2. Select Privacy, Search, and Services, and scroll down to Security.
    3. Turn on Use secure DNS.
    4. Select Choose a service provider.
    5. In the Enter custom provider field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query.
    Brave
    1. In Brave, go to Settings > Security and Privacy > Security.
    2. Turn on Use secure DNS.
    3. Select With Custom.
    4. In the Enter custom provider field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query.
    Safari
    As of today, Safari does not support DNS over HTTPS.

  3. Verify that third-party firewall or TLS decryption software does not inspect or block traffic to the DoH endpoint: https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query.

DNS filtering is now enabled for this browser.

To configure your router or OS, or to add additional DNS endpoints, refer to DNS locations.




Unit 1 of 4

Next