Create a test policy

1 min read

To ensure a smooth deployment, we recommend testing a simple policy before deploying DNS filtering to your organization.

​​ Test a policy in the browser

Go to Gateway > Firewall policies. Create a policy to block all security categories: Selector Operator Value Action Security categories in All security risks Block In the browser, go to malware.testcategory.com . You should see a generic Gateway block page. In Logs > Gateway > DNS, verify that you see the blocked domain.

When testing against frequently-visited sites, you may need to clear the DNS cache in your browser or OS. Otherwise, the DNS lookup will return the locally-cached IP address and bypass your DNS policies.

You have now validated DNS filtering!