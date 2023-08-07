Create a Zero Trust organization
1 min read
To set up a Zero Trust organization:
On your Account Home in the Cloudflare dashboard, select the Zero Trust icon.
On the onboarding screen, choose a team name. The team name is a unique identifier for your Zero Trust organization. Users will enter this team name when they enroll their device.
Complete your onboarding by selecting a subscription plan and entering your payment details. If you chose the Zero Trust Free plan, this step is still needed but you will not be charged.
