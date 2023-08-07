Cloudflare Docs
Create a Zero Trust organization

To set up a Zero Trust organization:

  1. On your Account Home in the Cloudflare dashboard, select the Zero Trust icon.

  2. On the onboarding screen, choose a team name. The team name is a unique identifier for your Zero Trust organization. Users will enter this team name when they enroll their device.

  3. Complete your onboarding by selecting a subscription plan and entering your payment details. If you chose the Zero Trust Free plan, this step is still needed but you will not be charged.




