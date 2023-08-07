Create a Cloudflare account

After your account is accepted into the Cybersafe Schools program, you can to reach out to your Cloudflare contact and ask them to set up your account as a multi-user organization. This will allow you to define role based access controls. For this project, account members will need:

Gateway permissions to read or edit DNS policies.

to read or edit DNS policies. PII permissions to view user information in DNS logs.

to view user information in DNS logs. Configuration permissions for Area 1 Email Security.