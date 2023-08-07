Cloudflare Docs
  1. Learning paths
  2. Account Creation
  3. Create a Cloudflare account

Create a Cloudflare account

  1 min read

To create a new Cloudflare account:

  1. Sign up on the Cloudflare dashboard.

  2. To secure your account, enable two-factor authentication.

  3. After your account is accepted into the Cybersafe Schools program, you can to reach out to your Cloudflare contact and ask them to set up your account as a multi-user organization. This will allow you to define role based access controls. For this project, account members will need:




