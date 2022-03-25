Export a single image

You can export a single image from Cloudflare Images. This feature is supported both in the Cloudflare dashboard and via API.

​​ Export a single image in the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Click Images. Find the image you want to export and click Export.

Your image will be downloaded to your computer.

​​ Export a single image via API

To download an image via API, the syntax is as follows:

GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1/<IMAGE_ID>/blob

Example: