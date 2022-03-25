Export a single image
You can export a single image from Cloudflare Images. This feature is supported both in the Cloudflare dashboard and via API.
Export a single image in the dashboard
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Click Images.
- Find the image you want to export and click Export.
Your image will be downloaded to your computer.
Export a single image via API
To download an image via API, the syntax is as follows:
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1/<IMAGE_ID>/blob
Example:
$ curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353/images/v1/ZxR0pLaXRldlBtaFhhO2FiZGVnaA/blob" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected]" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: c2547eb745079dac9320b638f5e225cf483cc5cfdda41"
Refer to the API documentation for more information.