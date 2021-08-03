Resizing with Cloudflare Workers

There are two ways of using image resizing. One is the default URL scheme, which provides an easy, declarative way of specifying image dimensions and other options. The other way is to use a JavaScript API in a Worker External link icon Open external link. Workers give powerful programmatic control over every image request.

You can use a custom URL scheme, e.g. instead of specifying pixel dimensions in image URLs, use preset names such as thumbnail and large .

and . Hide the actual location of the original image. You can store images in an external S3 bucket or a hidden folder on your server without exposing that information in URLs.

Implement content negotiation to adapt image sizes, formats and quality dynamically based on the device and condition of the network.

The resizing feature is accessed via the options External link icon Open external link of a fetch() subrequest External link icon Open external link inside a Worker.

​ Fetch options

The fetch() function accepts parameters in the second argument inside {cf: {image: {…}}} object. The parameters are:

width Maximum width in image pixels. The value must be an integer.

height Maximum height in image pixels.

dpr Device Pixel Ratio. Default 1 . Multiplier for width / height that makes it easier to specify higher-DPI sizes in <img srcset> .

fit Resizing mode as a string. It affects interpretation of width and height : scale-down Similar to contain , but the image is never enlarged. If the image is larger than given width or height , it will be resized. Otherwise its original size will be kept. contain Resizes to the maximum size that fits within the given width and height . If only a single dimension is given (e.g. only width ), the image will be shrunk or enlarged to exactly match that dimension. Aspect ratio is always preserved. cover Resizes (shrinks or enlarges) to fill the entire area of width and height . If the image has an aspect ratio different from the ratio of width and height , it will be cropped to fit. crop The image will shrunk and cropped to fit within the area specified by width and height . The image won’t be enlarged. For images smaller than the given dimensions it’s the same as scale-down . For images larger than the given dimensions, it’s the same as cover . See also trim . pad Resizes to the maximum size that fits within the given width and height , and then fills the remaining area with a background color (white by default). Use of this mode is not recommended, as the same effect can be more efficiently achieved with the contain mode and the CSS object-fit: contain property.

gravity When cropping with fit: "cover" and fit: "crop" , this defines the side or point that should be left uncropped. There are three ways of specifying gravity: A string "left" , "right" , "top" , "bottom" or "center" (the default). {fit: "cover", gravity: "top"} will crop bottom or left and right sides as necessary, but won’t crop anything from the top. "auto" , which selects focal point based on saliency detection (using maximum symmetric surround algorithm), An object {x, y} containing focal point coordinates in the original image expressed as fractions ranging from 0.0 (top or left) to 1.0 (bottom or right), 0.5 being the center. {fit: "cover", gravity: {x:0.5, y:0.2}} will crop each side to preserve as much as possible around a point at 20% of the height of the source image.

trim An object with four properties {left, top, right, bottom} that specify a number of pixels to cut off on each side. Allows removal of borders or cutting out a specific fragment of an image. Trimming is performed before resizing or rotation. Takes dpr into account.

quality Quality setting from 1-100 (useful values are in 60-90 range). Lower values make images look worse, but load faster. The default is 85. Quality 100 will generate very large image files, and is not recommended. In case of PNG images, an explicit quality setting enables use of 8-bit (palette) variant of the format, using pngquant External link icon Open external link's quality scale. Images that can't meet the requested quality with 256 colors will fall back to 24-bit PNG format or JPEG if they're opaque.

format Output format to generate. It can be: avif — generate images in AVIF format. webp — generate images in Google WebP format. Set quality to 100 to get the WebP-lossless format. json — instead of generating an image, outputs information about the image, in JSON format. The JSON object will contain image size (before and after resizing), source image’s MIME type, file size, etc. Other supported formats (PNG, JPEG, animated GIF) are used by default if no other format is specified. To automatically serve WebP or AVIF formats to browsers that support them, check if the Accept header contains image/webp or image/avif , and set the format option accordingly.

anim Whether to preserve animation frames from input files (default true ). Setting it to false reduces animations to still images. This setting is recommended when enlarging images or processing arbitrary user content, because large GIF animations can weigh tens or even hundreds of megabytes.

metadata What EXIF data should be preserved in the output image. Note that EXIF rotation and embedded color profiles are always applied ("baked in" into the image), and aren’t affected by this option. Note that if the Polish feature is enabled, all metadata may have been removed already and this option may have no effect. keep Preserve most of EXIF metadata, including GPS location if there’s any. copyright Only keep the copyright tag, and discard everything else. This is the default behavior for JPEG files. none Discard all invisible EXIF metadata. Currently WebP and PNG output formats always discard metadata.

background Background color to add underneath the image. Applies only to images with transparency (e.g. PNG). Accepts any CSS color ( #RRGGBB , rgba(…) , etc.).

rotate Number of degrees (90, 180, 270) to rotate the image by. width and height options refer to axes after rotation.

sharpen Strength of sharpening filter to apply to the image. Floating-point number between 0 (no sharpening, default) and 10 (max). 1.0 is a recommended value for downscaled images.



In your worker, where you’d fetch the image using fetch(request) , add options like this:

fetch ( imageURL , {

cf : {

image : {

fit : "scale-down" ,

width : 800 ,

height : 600

}

}

} )



These typings are also available in our Workers TypeScript definitions library External link icon Open external link.

​ Configuring a worker

Create a new script in Workers section of the Dashboard. Scope your worker script to a path dedicated to serving assets, such as /images/* , /assets/* , etc. Only supported image formats can be resized. Attempt to "resize" any other type of resource (CSS, HTML) will result in an error.

Warning Do not set up the image resizing worker for the entire zone ( /* ). This will block all non-image requests and make your website inaccessible.

It’s best to keep the path handled by the worker separate from the path to original (unresized) images to avoid request loops caused by the image resizing worker calling itself. For example, store your images in example.com/originals/ directory, and handle resizing via example.com/thumbnails/* path that fetches images from the /originals/ directory. If source images are stored in a location that is handled by a Worker, you must prevent the worker from creating an infinite loop.

​ Preventing request loops

To perform resizing and optimizations, the worker must be able to fetch the original, unresized image from your origin server. If the path handled by your Worker overlaps with the path where images are stored on your server, it could cause an infinite loop by the worker trying to request images from itself. You must detect which requests have to go straight to the origin server. When image-resizing string is present in the Via header that’s a request coming from another worker, and should be directed straight to the origin server, like this:

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {





if ( /image-resizing/ . test ( event . request . headers . get ( "via" ) ) ) {

return fetch ( event . request )

}





}



​ Lack of preview in the Dashboard

Note: Image resizing is not simulated in the preview of in the Workers dashboard editor.

The script preview of the Worker editor ignores fetch() options, and will always fetch unresized images. To see the effect of image resizing you must deploy the worker script and use it outside of the editor. We apologize for the inconvenience.

​ Error handling

When an image can’t be resized, e.g. because the image doesn’t exist, or resizing parameters were invalid, the response will have an HTTP status indicating an error (e.g. 400, 404, 502, etc.).

By default, the error will be forwarded to the browser, but you can decide how to handle errors. For example, you can redirect the browser to the original, unresized image instead:

const response = await fetch ( imageURL , options )



if ( response . ok ) {

return response

} else {

return response . redirect ( imageURL , 307 )

}



Keep in mind that if the original images on your server are very large, it may be better not to display failing images at all, than to fall back to overly large images that could use too much bandwidth, memory, or break page layout.

You can also replace failed images with a placeholder image:

const response = await fetch ( imageURL , options )

if ( response . ok ) {

return response

} else {



return fetch ( "https://img.example.com/blank-placeholder.png" )

}



​ An example worker

Assuming you set up a worker External link icon Open external link on https://example.com/image-resizing to handle URLs like this: https://example.com/image-resizing?width=80&image=https://example.com/uploads/avatar1.jpg

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => {

event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event . request ) )

} )











async function handleRequest ( request ) {



let url = new URL ( request . url )





let options = { cf : { image : { } } }







if ( url . searchParams . has ( "fit" ) ) options . cf . image . fit = url . searchParams . get ( "fit" )

if ( url . searchParams . has ( "width" ) ) options . cf . image . width = url . searchParams . get ( "width" )

if ( url . searchParams . has ( "height" ) ) options . cf . image . height = url . searchParams . get ( "height" )

if ( url . searchParams . has ( "quality" ) ) options . cf . image . quality = url . searchParams . get ( "quality" )









const imageURL = url . searchParams . get ( "image" )

if ( ! imageURL ) return new Response ( 'Missing "image" value' , { status : 400 } )



try {



const { hostname , pathname } = new URL ( imageURL )







if ( ! /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|webp)$/i . test ( pathname ) ) {

return new Response ( 'Invalid image type' , { status : 400 } )

}





if ( hostname !== 'example.com' ) {

return new Response ( 'Must use "example.com" source images' , { status : 403 } )

}

} catch ( err ) {

return new Response ( 'Invalid "image" value' , { status : 400 } )

}







const imageRequest = new Request ( imageURL , {

headers : request . headers

} )





return fetch ( imageRequest , options )

}



When testing image resizing, please deploy the script first. Resizing won’t be active in the on-line editor in the Dashboard.