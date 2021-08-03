Drawing overlays & watermarks

You can draw additional images on top of a resized image, with transparency and blending effects. This enables adding of watermarks, logos, signatures, vignettes, and other effects to resized images.

This feature is available only in Workers. To draw overlay images, add an array of drawing commands to options of fetch() requests. The drawing options are nested in options.cf.image.draw , like this:

fetch ( imageURL , {

cf : {

image : {

width : 800 ,

height : 600 ,

draw : [ {

url : "https://example.com/branding/logo.png" ,

bottom : 5 ,

right : 5 ,

fit : "contain" ,

width : 100 ,

height : 50 ,

opacity : 0.8 ,

} ]

}

}

} )



​ Drawing options

The draw property is an array. Overlays are drawn in the order they appear in the array (last array entry is the topmost layer). Each item in the draw array is an object, which can have the following properties:

url Absolute URL of the image file to use for the drawing. It can be any of the supported file formats. For drawing of watermarks or non-rectangular overlays we recommend using PNG or WebP images.

width and height Maximum size of the overlay image, in pixels. It must be an integer.

fit and gravity Affects interpretation of width and height . Same as for the main image .

opacity Floating-point number between 0 (transparent) and 1 (opaque). For example, opacity: 0.5 makes overlay semitransparent.

repeat If set to true , the overlay image will be tiled to cover the entire area. This is useful for stock-photo-like watermarks. If set to "x" , the overlay image will be tiled horizontally only (form a line). If set to "y" , the overlay image will be tiled vertically only (form a line).

top , left , bottom , right Position of the overlay image relative to a given edge. Each property is an offset in pixels. 0 aligns exactly to the edge. For example, left: 10 positions left side of the overlay 10 pixels from the left edge of the image it’s drawn over. bottom: 0 aligns bottom of the overlay with bottom of the background image. Setting both left & right , or both top & bottom is an error. If no position is specified, the image will be centered.

background Background color to add underneath the overlay image. Same as for the main image .

rotate Number of degrees to rotate the overlay image by. Same as for the main image .



​ Stock Photo Watermark

image : {

draw : [ {

url : "https://example.com/watermark.png" ,

repeat : true ,

opacity : 0.2 ,

} ]

}



image : {

draw : [ {

url : "https://example.com/by-me.png" ,

bottom : 5 ,

right : 5 ,

} ]

}



​ Centered icon

image : {

draw : [ {

url : "https://example.com/play-button.png" ,



} ]

}



Multiple operations can be combined in one image: