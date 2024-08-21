 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Connect to Fly

Connect Hyperdrive to a Fly database instance.

This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Fly PostgreSQL database instance.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Fly database by:

  1. Allocating a public IP address to your Fly database instance
  2. Configuring an external service
  3. Deploying the configuration
  4. Obtain the connection string, which is used to connect the database to Hyperdrive.

  1. Run the following command to allocate a public IP address.

    fly ips allocate-v6 --app <pg-app-name>

  2. Configure an external service by modifying the contents of your fly.toml file. Run the following command to download the fly.toml file.

    fly config save --app <pg-app-name>

    Then, replace the services and services.ports section of the file with the following toml snippet:

    [[services]]
      internal_port = 5432 # Postgres instance
      protocol = "tcp"
    

    [[services.ports]]
      handlers = ["pg_tls"]
      port = 5432

  3. Deploy the new configuration.

  4. Obtain the connection string, which is in the form of:

    postgres://{username}:{password}@{public-hostname}:{port}/{database}?options

2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

  • The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
  • The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
  • The password associated with that username.
  • The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres.

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace user, password, HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS, port, and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:

Terminal window
npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:

{
  "name": "hyperdrive-example",
  "main": "src/index.ts",
  "compatibility_date": "2024-08-21",
  "compatibility_flags": [
    "nodejs_compat"
  ],
  "hyperdrive": [
    {
      "binding": "HYPERDRIVE",
      "id": "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"
    }
  ]
}

Install the driver:

Terminal window
npm install postgres

Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.

import postgres from "postgres";


export interface Env {
  // If you set another name in the Wrangler config file as the value for 'binding',
  // replace "HYPERDRIVE" with the variable name you defined.
  HYPERDRIVE: Hyperdrive;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {
    // Create a database client that connects to our database via Hyperdrive
    // Hyperdrive generates a unique connection string you can pass to
    // supported drivers, including node-postgres, Postgres.js, and the many
    // ORMs and query builders that use these drivers.
    const sql = postgres(
            env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString,
            {
                // Workers limit the number of concurrent external connections, so be sure to limit
                // the size of the local connection pool that postgres.js may establish.
                max: 5,


                // If you are using array types in your Postgres schema, it is necessary to fetch
                // type information to correctly de/serialize them. However, if you are not using
                // those, disabling this will save you an extra round-trip every time you connect.
                fetch_types: false,
            },
        );


    try {
      // Test query
      const result = await sql`SELECT * FROM pg_tables;`;


      // Returns result rows as JSON
      return Response.json({ result: result });
    } catch (e: any) {
      console.log(e);
      return Response.json({ error: e.message }, { status: 500 });
    }
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Next steps