Connect to Fly
Connect Hyperdrive to a Fly database instance.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Fly PostgreSQL database instance.
You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Fly database by:
- Allocating a public IP address to your Fly database instance
- Configuring an external service
- Deploying the configuration
- Obtain the connection string, which is used to connect the database to Hyperdrive.
Run the following command to allocate a public IP address ↗.
Configure an external service ↗ by modifying the contents of your
fly.tomlfile. Run the following command to download the
fly.tomlfile.
Then, replace the
servicesand
services.portssection of the file with the following
tomlsnippet:
Obtain the connection string ↗, which is in the form of:
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
postgres.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:
This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:
Install the driver:
Copy the below Worker code, which passes the connection string generated from
env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString directly to the driver.
