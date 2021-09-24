Curl + Quiche

Follow the guidelines below to build and test HTTP/3 on MacOS.

Install homebrew from brew.sh External link icon Open external link.

This process replaces your current curl installation. Run the following commands to install required dependencies and build curl with quiche support.

​ Uninstall curl

$ brew remove -f curl

​ Build curl with quiche

$ curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cloudflare/homebrew-cloudflare/master/curl.rb $ brew install --HEAD -s curl.rb

When the build is finished, curl binary will be installed on /usr/local/opt/curl/bin . You will need to add to your $PATH .

​ Verify curl with H3 support built properly

$ curl --help | egrep 'alt-svc|http3' --alt-svc <file name> Enable alt-svc with this cache file --http3 Use HTTP v3

Try curl on any HTTP/3 enabled sites using the commands below.