Curl + Quiche

Follow the guidelines below to build and test HTTP/3 on MacOS.

Requirements

Install homebrew from brew.sh.

Build

This process replaces your current curl installation. Run the following commands to install required dependencies and build curl with quiche support.

Uninstall curl

$ brew remove -f curl

Build curl with quiche

$ curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cloudflare/homebrew-cloudflare/master/curl.rb
$ brew install --HEAD -s curl.rb

When the build is finished, curl binary will be installed on /usr/local/opt/curl/bin. You will need to add to your $PATH.

Verify curl with H3 support built properly

$ curl --help | egrep 'alt-svc|http3'
    --alt-svc <file name> Enable alt-svc with this cache file
    --http3         Use HTTP v3

Try curl on any HTTP/3 enabled sites using the commands below.

$ curl --http3 https://cloudflare-quic.com
$ curl --http3 https://blog.cloudflare.com