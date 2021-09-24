Get started

Before you enable HTTP/3 on a Cloudflare domain, ensure you are using a supported client from the list below.

Note Cloudflare supports multiple draft versions of HTTP/3 and QUIC. When using a client, verify that it supports one of the versions listed in the release notes.

​ Enable HTTP/3 on a Cloudflare domain

HTTP/3 can easily be turned on for a domain in the dashboard.

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Click Network. Enable the HTTP/3 (with QUIC) toggle.

Enabling the toggle allows compatible clients to connect to it using HTTP/3 but does not affect existing clients using HTTP/1.1 or HTTP/2.