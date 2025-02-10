 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

Subscribe to RSS

2024-04-15

Cloudflare Trace now supports Workers

Starting today, customers can use Cloudflare Trace to confirm if a request to a specific URL within their zone is routed through a Workers script.

2024-03-18

Cloudflare Trace now supports BYOIP zones

Customers can now use Cloudflare Trace to trace HTTP/S requests through their BYOIP zones.

2024-03-12

Cloudflare Trace now supports grey-clouded hostnames

Even if the hostname is not proxied by Cloudflare, Cloudflare Trace will now return all the configurations that Cloudflare would have applied to the request.