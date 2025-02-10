Available on all plans

Cloudflare Trace (beta) follows an HTTP/S request through Cloudflare’s reverse proxy to your origin. Use this tool to understand how different Cloudflare configurations interact with an HTTP/S request for one of your hostnames. If the hostname you are testing is not proxied by Cloudflare, Cloudflare Trace will still return all the configurations that Cloudflare would have applied to the request.

You can define specific request properties to simulate different conditions for an HTTP/S request. Inactive rules configured in Cloudflare products will not be evaluated.

Cloudflare Trace is available to users with an Administrator or Super Administrator role.