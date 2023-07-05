Privacy Pass

Privacy Pass is a Chrome and Firefox browser extension that provides a better visitor experience for Cloudflare-protected websites. Privacy Pass is especially helpful for visitors from shared networks, VPNs, and Tor that tend to have poorer IP reputations.

For instance, a visitor IP address with poor reputation may receive a Cloudflare CAPTCHA page before gaining access to a Cloudflare-protected website. After a single CAPTCHA page is solved, Privacy Pass generates tokens for use with Cloudflare websites to prevent frequent CAPTCHAs. Privacy Pass generates 30 tokens for each solved CAPTCHA.

​​ Set up Privacy Pass

​​ For your zone

To enable Privacy Pass for your zone:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and zone. Go to Security > Settings. For Privacy Pass, switch the toggle to On.

​​ For your end users

Your end users should download the Privacy Pass extension for either Google Chrome or Firefox:

Report general Privacy Pass issues to [email protected]. The Privacy Pass code is available on GitHub External link icon Open external link which also allows reporting of issues.

​​ Privacy Pass with Under Attack mode

Privacy Pass allows a user to bypass CAPTCHAs. To help mitigate malicious usage of this feature, we automatically disable Privacy Pass anytime a domain is placed into I’m Under Attack! mode. A few key points you need to keep in mind when enabling the I’m Under Attack! mode: