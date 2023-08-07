Project Cybersafe Schools

Project Cybersafe Schools grants eligible schools with free access to Cloudflare’s Email Security and Gateway products.

​​ School Eligibility

This program is only available to eligible school districts. To be eligible, Project Cybersafe School participants must be:

K-12 public school districts located in the United States.

Up to 2,500 students in the district.

​​ Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA)

The Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) External link icon Open external link is a federal law enacted by the United States Congress to address concerns about children’s access to inappropriate or harmful content over the Internet. CIPA requires K-12 schools and libraries that receive certain federal funding to implement Internet safety measures to protect minors from harmful online content.

The law aims to prevent students from accessing explicit, obscene, or otherwise harmful material. It also emphasizes the use of technology protection measures, including DNS filtering, to safeguard against Internet threats such as ransomware, phishing sites, and other potentially harmful content.

​​ CIPA Requirements

To facilitate compliance with CIPA requirements, administrators can enable a single filtering policy option. This includes applying the required filter categories to block access to unwanted or harmful online content. It is important to note that while our recommended CIPA compliance rule covers the essential filter categories, CIPA is designed to be flexible, allowing administrators to adjust filtering policies based on local standards and requirements. Administrators should carefully assess their specific location and userbase to determine if additional categories may need to be added or modified to ensure comprehensive protection.

Cloudflare’s recommended CIPA rule blocks the following content subcategories:

Adult Themes

Alcohol

Anonymizer

Brand Embedding

Child Abuse

Command and Control & Botnet

Cryptomining

DGA Domains

DNS Tunneling

Drugs

Gambling

Hacking

Malware

Militancy, Hate & Extremism

Nudity

P2P

Phishing

Pornography

Private IP Address

Profanity

Questionable Activities

School Cheating

Spam

Spyware

Tobacco

Violence

Weapons

Review the domain categories for more information.

​​ Onboarding Guide

For a comprehensive guide, refer to the Project Cybersafe Schools Learning Path, which takes you step by step through the technical concepts, creating an account, onboarding your traffic, and enabling the CIPA filters.