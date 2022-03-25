Protect your origin server — Free

Your origin server External link icon Open external link is a physical or virtual machine that is not owned by Cloudflare and hosts your application content (data, webpages, etc.).

Receiving too many requests can be bad for your origin. These requests might increase latency for visitors, incur higher costs — particularly for cloud-based machines — and could knock your application offline.

Select a plan to see how Cloudflare can help you protect your origin:

Free Pro Business Enterprise

​​ Secure origin connections

When you secure origin connections, it prevents attackers from discovering and overloading your origin server with requests.

​​ Monitor origin health

create a notification

If you have multiple servers and want to proactively prevent origin problems, set up load balancing as an add-on service.

​​ Reduce origin traffic

​​ Block traffic

So long as your traffic is proxied by Cloudflare , Cloudflare automatically protects your application from DDoS attacks External link icon Open external link .

Additionally, adjust various settings in Security to restrict potentially malicious traffic:

​​ Increase caching

cache

​​ Distribute traffic

To randomly distribute traffic across multiple servers, set up multiple DNS records .

For more fine-grained control over traffic distribution — including automatic failover, intelligent routing, and more — set up our add-on load balancing service .