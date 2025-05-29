Note These steps do not apply to accounts under contract. Contact your account team for more information.

Who can delete their account

If your account uses Single-Sign On (SSO), your super administrator may need to delete your account on your behalf.

If your account does not use SSO, you can delete your account on your own.

Prerequisites

Before Cloudflare can cancel your account and delete your personal information, you will need to follow the process below for each domain associated with your Cloudflare account:

Delete your Cloudflare account

Deleting your account is permanent. Any accounts where you are the primary owner will also be deleted and any other users on those accounts will be removed.

All domains, subscriptions, and billing information on your account will be removed from Cloudflare.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. Select My Profile. Select Delete this user. Select Continue to delete user. Follow the prompts to finish deleting your account.