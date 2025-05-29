Customizations

Account name

Your account name defaults to <<YOUR_EMAIL_ADDRESS>>'s Account .

You may want to customize the name of this account, either to help specify its purpose or to help associate it with multiple accounts.

To change your account name:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Go to Manage Account > Configurations. For Account Name, select Change Name. Enter a new account name. Select Save.

Appearance

If you want to adjust how the Cloudflare dashboard appears on your device, you can adjust relevant settings in your account Profile.

To update appearance preferences:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Go to My Profile For Appearance, choose a value: Dark : Defaults to darker colors.

: Defaults to darker colors. Light : Defaults to lighter colors.

: Defaults to lighter colors. Use system setting: Defaults to whatever is used on your device. Your dashboard display will update to the new appearance setting automatically.

Communication preference

When you create an account, Cloudflare automatically chooses your Communication Preferences, or when Cloudflare might occasionally send you emails.

To update the communication preferences for your profile (which requires a verified email address):

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Go to My Profile. For Communication Preferences, select Edit. If you want a specific category of emails, make sure its associated box is checked. Select Save.

Language preference

After you create your account, you may want to update your language preference.

To update the language preference for your profile: