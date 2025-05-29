Change password or email

Change password

To change your Cloudflare password:

Go to your Profile ↗ . Select your account. Select Authentication. On Password, select Change. Change your password and select Save.

For added account security, consider changing your API tokens as well.

Note If your administrator has enabled Single sign-on (SSO), you cannot change your Authentication settings.

Change email address

To change the email address associated with your Cloudflare account:

Go to your Profile ↗ . Select your account. In the Email Address panel, select Change Email Address. In the dialog, enter your new email address in New email and Confirm email. Enter your current password. Select Save.