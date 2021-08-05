Delete rulesets
You can use the API to delete all the versions of a ruleset or delete a specific version of a ruleset.
Delete ruleset
To delete all the versions of an existing ruleset at the account or zone level, use one of the following API endpoints:
Account-level endpoint
DELETE /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}
Zone-level endpoint
DELETE /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}
If the delete operation succeeds, the API method call returns a
204 No Content HTTP status code.
Example
The following example request deletes an existing ruleset.
curl -X DELETE \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}"
Delete ruleset version
To delete a specific version of a ruleset, use one of the following API endpoints:
Account-level endpoint
DELETE /accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/versions/{version-number}
Zone-level endpoint
DELETE /zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/versions/{version-number}
If the delete operation succeeds, the method call returns a
204 No Content HTTP status code.
Later updates to the ruleset will not reuse the version number of a deleted ruleset version.
Example
The following example request deletes a version of an existing ruleset.
curl -X DELETE \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}/versions/{version-number}"