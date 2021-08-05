Delete rulesets

You can use the API to delete all the versions of a ruleset or delete a specific version of a ruleset.

​ Delete ruleset

To delete all the versions of an existing ruleset at the account or zone level, use one of the following API endpoints:

Account-level endpoint DELETE /accounts/ { account-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id }



Zone-level endpoint DELETE /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id }



If the delete operation succeeds, the API method call returns a 204 No Content HTTP status code.

Important You cannot delete a ruleset that is still referenced in other rules. For example, you cannot delete a custom ruleset that is being deployed in a rule with execute action. To delete the ruleset, update or delete any rules that reference the ruleset and try again.

The following example request deletes an existing ruleset.

curl -X DELETE \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}"



​ Delete ruleset version

To delete a specific version of a ruleset, use one of the following API endpoints:

Account-level endpoint DELETE /accounts/ { account-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id } /versions/ { version-number }



Zone-level endpoint DELETE /zones/ { zone-id } /rulesets/ { ruleset-id } /versions/ { version-number }



If the delete operation succeeds, the method call returns a 204 No Content HTTP status code.

Later updates to the ruleset will not reuse the version number of a deleted ruleset version.

Important You cannot delete a ruleset version if it is the latest ruleset version and there is a rule with execute action deploying that ruleset. To delete the ruleset version, update or delete any rules that reference the ruleset and try again.

The following example request deletes a version of an existing ruleset.