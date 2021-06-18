Developer Workshop Series: Melbourne
Date
July 23, 2020
Location
Melbourne, Australia
Details
Agenda
One day hands-on training about Cloudflare's Security and Performance, delivered by Cloudflare Engineers.
Curriculum
In this training, you will have the opportunity to learn about:
- Understanding Cloudflare Architecture
On-Boarding to Cloudflare
- Full Setup
- Partial Setup
Cloudflare Security Tuning
- WAF Setting and Tuning
- Crypto settings and Tuning
- DNS Security
- DDoS mitigation
- Security Best Practices
Cloudflare Performance Tuning
- Cloudflare Caching
- Speed Apps
- Performance Tuning
- Performance Best Practices
Cloudflare Troubleshooting
- Tips & Tricks, Best Practices
Cloudflare Features
- Access
- Argo
- Cloudflare Workers
- Terraform Integration
Cloudflare New Features and New Product Suite
- Introduction to Cloudflare Road Map
Schedule
09:30H - Welcoming and face to face meeting, get your computer setup
10:00H - 11.00H: Training Starts Session 1
11.00H - 11.15H: Break / Coffee
11.15H - 12.30H: Session 2
12:30H - 13.30H: Lunch
13.30H - 14.30H: Session 3
14.30H - 14.45H: Break / Coffee
14.45H - 16.00H: Session 4
Try to be at the venue 10 minutes early
Ticket Includes
- Full day of Training
Seats are limited