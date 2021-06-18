Developer Workshop Series: Melbourne

Date July 23, 2020

Location Melbourne, Australia

One day hands-on training about Cloudflare's Security and Performance, delivered by Cloudflare Engineers.

In this training, you will have the opportunity to learn about:

Understanding Cloudflare Architecture

​ On-Boarding to Cloudflare

Full Setup

Partial Setup

​ Cloudflare Security Tuning

WAF Setting and Tuning

Crypto settings and Tuning

DNS Security

DDoS mitigation

Security Best Practices

​ Cloudflare Performance Tuning

Cloudflare Caching

Speed Apps

Performance Tuning

Performance Best Practices

​ Cloudflare Troubleshooting

Tips & Tricks, Best Practices

​ Cloudflare Features

Access

Argo

Cloudflare Workers

Terraform Integration

​ Cloudflare New Features and New Product Suite

Introduction to Cloudflare Road Map

09:30H - Welcoming and face to face meeting, get your computer setup

10:00H - 11.00H: Training Starts Session 1

11.00H - 11.15H: Break / Coffee

11.15H - 12.30H: Session 2

12:30H - 13.30H: Lunch

13.30H - 14.30H: Session 3

14.30H - 14.45H: Break / Coffee

14.45H - 16.00H: Session 4

Try to be at the venue 10 minutes early

​ Ticket Includes

Full day of Training

Seats are limited