Cloudflare Docs
Events
Events
Developer Workshop Series: Sydney

Date
May 21, 2020
Location
Sydney, Australia
Details
Meetup

Agenda

One day hands-on training about Cloudflare's Security and Performance, delivered by Cloudflare Engineers.

Curriculum

In this training, you will have the opportunity to learn about:

  • Understanding Cloudflare Architecture

On-Boarding to Cloudflare

  • Full Setup
  • Partial Setup

Cloudflare Security Tuning

  • WAF Setting and Tuning
  • Crypto settings and Tuning
  • DNS Security
  • DDoS mitigation
  • Security Best Practices

Cloudflare Performance Tuning

  • Cloudflare Caching
  • Speed Apps
  • Performance Tuning
  • Performance Best Practices

Cloudflare Troubleshooting

  • Tips & Tricks, Best Practices

Cloudflare Features

  • Access
  • Argo
  • Terraform Integration

Cloudflare New Features and New Product Suite

  • Introduction to Cloudflare Road Map

Schedule

09:30H - Welcoming and face to face meeting, get your computer setup

10:00H - 11.00H: Training Starts Session 1

11.00H - 11.15H: Break / Coffee

11.15H - 12.30H: Session 2

12:30H - 13.30H: Lunch

13.30H - 14.30H: Session 3

14.30H - 14.45H: Break / Coffee

14.45H - 16.00H: Session 4

Try to be at the venue 10 minutes early

Ticket Includes

  • Full day of Training

Seats are limited