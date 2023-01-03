Mail Trace
Mail Trace allows you to search through and view all emails that have been processed by Area 1, whether or not they were marked with a detection disposition.
You would commonly use Mail Trace to review whether and when an email passed through Area 1, as well as what Area 1 communicated to the following mail provider.
Use Mail Trace
To access Mail Trace in the dashboard:
Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
Select the Search bar.
Select Detection Search and then select Mail Trace.
Fill out one or more of the following variables:
- Subject
- Date Range
- Recipient (email address)
- Sender (email address)
- Message ID
Based on your search, you can review the requested information, as well as the assigned Disposition.
For additional details about metadata and Area 1 processing and forwarding, select View.