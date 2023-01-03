Mail Trace

Mail Trace allows you to search through and view all emails that have been processed by Area 1, whether or not they were marked with a detection disposition.

You would commonly use Mail Trace to review whether and when an email passed through Area 1, as well as what Area 1 communicated to the following mail provider. To only review emails marked with a disposition, use Detection Search.

​​ Use Mail Trace

To access Mail Trace in the dashboard: