Detection search allows you to search through and view all emails that Area 1 has marked with a detection disposition. All messages include the raw message with its headers, as well as any associated Area 1 dispositions and processing information.

You would commonly use detection search to get visibility into why and when Area 1 marked a message with a specific disposition. To review all emails — not just those marked with a disposition — use Mail Trace.

​​ Use detection search

To access Detection search in the dashboard:

Log in to the Area 1 dashboard External link icon Open external link . Click the Search bar. Enter anything related to a specific detection (for more guidance, refer to search tips ). Review the results. To view the information contained in an email, including a protected preview and the raw SMTP headers, click Details. You can also Download a message.

​​ Search tips

​​ Parameter filtering

To search for specific values in one of the available parameters, format your search to be:

<<FIELD_NAME>>:<<VALUE>>

For example, you might search for final_disposition:MALICIOUS . Refer to our reference material for a full list of dispositions.

For normal queries, spaces split search terms into different values. For example, billing statement would look for all messages that contain both billing and statement .

However, spaces, quotations, and other characters are sometimes part of the message_id parameter. To ensure these values are included as part of filtering on the message ID, you should prefix the message_id value with message_id .

For example, the following query would find all messages that contain the terms billing and statement and have a message_id equal to <Amazon aws [email protected]> .

billing statement message_id: [email protected]

