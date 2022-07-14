Detection search
Detection search allows you to search through and view all emails that Area 1 has marked with a detection disposition. All messages include the raw message with its headers, as well as any associated Area 1 dispositions and processing information.
You would commonly use detection search to get visibility into why and when Area 1 marked a message with a specific disposition.
Use detection search
To access Detection search in the dashboard:
- Log in to the Area 1 dashboard.
- Click the Search bar.
- Enter anything related to a specific detection (for more guidance, refer to search tips).
- Review the results.
- To view the information contained in an email, including a protected preview and the raw SMTP headers, click Details. You can also Download a message.
Search tips
Parameter filtering
To search for specific values in one of the available parameters, format your search to be:
<<FIELD_NAME>>:<<VALUE>>
For example, you might search for
final_disposition:MALICIOUS. Refer to our reference material for a full list of dispositions.
message_id
For normal queries, spaces split search terms into different values. For example,
billing statement would look for all messages that contain both
billing and
statement.
However, spaces, quotations, and other characters are sometimes part of the
message_id parameter. To ensure these values are included as part of filtering on the message ID, you should prefix the
message_id value with
message_id.
For example, the following query would find all messages that contain the terms
billing and
statement and have a
message_id equal to
<Amazon aws [email protected]>.
billing statement message_id:<Amazon aws [email protected]>
Additional notes
When searching for phrases, some terms — such as words less than 3 characters and certain escape words like
and,
the,
then,
their — are not tokenized. Our search will automatically ignore these terms, both in your search query and in the proposed results.