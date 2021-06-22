Pages
By default, Markdown (MDX) files placed inside the
src/content directory (or
src/content prefixed by
contentRepoFolder) will automatically be turned into a page (a built HTML file) and added to the main navigation (sidebar on desktop, overlayed menu on mobile).
The Cloudflare Docs Engine renders pages with MDX.
Pages can specify YAML frontmatter to configure a number of options.
URL paths
Page URL paths are automatically derived from the file path inside the content directory. For example, the file
src/content/folder/page.md will result in the URL
https://example.com/folder/page being accessible.
The special filename
index.md is equivalent to
(empty string).md. Therefore, you can think of
folder/page/index.md as equivalent to
folder/page.md; the only difference is that within each file, relative imports (of images, or of custom MDX components, as examples) will start from a different position in the file structure.
Partials
Sometimes you may want to create a piece of reusable content that can be imported into multiple pages but not generate a page itself. This is commonly referred to as a “partial”.
To create a partial, simple prefix the name your file with an underscore (
_).
Example
In the Workers docs, there’s a partial used in the intro of all of the Tutorials, called “Before you start” which makes sure folks have the appropriate pre-requisites before starting a Workers tutorial (source):
src/content/_partials/_tutorials-before-you-start.md
## Before you start
All of the tutorials assume you’ve already gone through [Getting started](/learning/getting-started), which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, and the Workers CLI tool, [Wrangler](https://github.com/cloudflare/wrangler).
Inside the tutorial it’s imported as you would any other MDX component (source):
src/content/tutorials/build-a-qr-code-generator/index.md
import TutorialsBeforeYouStart from "../../_partials/_tutorials-before-you-start.md"
# Build a QR code generator
<TutorialsBeforeYouStart/>
## Overview
In this tutorial, you’ll build and publish a serverless function that generates QR codes, using Cloudflare Workers.
<!-- ... -->
Frontmatter
While the Docs Engine strives to have defaults that work well outside of the box, there are a number of optional frontmatter properties you can set that the engine is aware of.
frontmatter { title type order hidden hideChildren breadcrumbs}
You can additional set your own frontmatter props in order to use them as variables inside of your pages. This is how the Workers “Example” pages are constructed.
Title
By default the title used in the sidebar and for the document title will automatically be generated from the page’s
h1 (set with
# Title in Markdown).
If you would like to use a different title in these places—for example, if you want to use a shortened title in the sidebar for space reasons—you may do so by setting the optional
title frontmatter property, and it will override the
h1.
Type
All pages you write will by default have the
"document" type. This is used mainly by the layout engine to determine if the page needs a sidebar and should have a table of contents automatically generated.
For the docs homepage and top-level category pages, it’s common to use the type
"overview", although currently, any specified type other than
"document" will have the same effect. Overview pages will not have the table of contents and will not be constrained to the normal content column—instead they’ll fill up all of the space inside the content column and sidebar.
If within a non-document-type page you’d like to have some content constrained by the normal content column, use the
<ContentColumn/> component. The Workers Example pages use this component to constrain the width of descriptive text while allowing the code example to be showcased.
Order
By default, all pages will be ordered in the sidebar alphabetically within their depth.
If you’d like to modify that order, set the
order property to an integer on any pages you’d like. Lower integers will display visually higher. It is recommended that you order them starting at
0.
If you only set
order on some of your pages, all of the additional pages will end up below it, sorted alphabetically. If you set more than one page to the same value, they’ll also be sorted alphabetically.
Hidden and hideChildren
Setting the
hidden property to
true will hide the page from the sidebar.
Setting
hideChildren to
true will hide all children of a page from the sidebar. This is useful for customizing the navigation and design of a section of content within a docs site. The Tutorials section of the Workers docs set this.
Breadcrumbs
By default, all pages (not at the top level of nav tree) will have breadcrumbs generated. But stylistically, breadcrumbs are currently only shown on mobile—the rationale being that they’re somewhat redundant when you can see the sidebar. This is a design decision we may revisit at some point.
Additional properties for tutorials
Tutorials in the Workers docs support some additional properties.
updated
date
- Sets the updated date. This is currently used to sort the table.
difficulty
string
- One of
"Beginner",
"Advanced", or
"Expert".
- One of
Additional properties for examples
Examples in the Workers docs support some additional properties.
summary
string
- A summary of the example, no longer than ~100 characters in length.
demo
string
- A URL to a working demo of the example.
tags
array
- A list of tags to use for filtering on the Examples overview page.