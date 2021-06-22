Pages

By default, Markdown (MDX) files placed inside the src/content directory (or src/content prefixed by contentRepoFolder ) will automatically be turned into a page (a built HTML file) and added to the main navigation (sidebar on desktop, overlayed menu on mobile).

The Cloudflare Docs Engine renders pages with MDX External link icon Open external link.

Pages can specify YAML frontmatter to configure a number of options.

​ URL paths

Page URL paths are automatically derived from the file path inside the content directory. For example, the file src/content/folder/page.md will result in the URL https://example.com/folder/page being accessible.

The special filename index.md is equivalent to (empty string).md . Therefore, you can think of folder/page/index.md as equivalent to folder/page.md ; the only difference is that within each file, relative imports (of images, or of custom MDX components, as examples) will start from a different position in the file structure.

Tip: It’s common to use a folder to group a page with its media, e.g.: src/content ├── page-1.md ├── page-2.md └── page-3 ├── index.md ├── image-1.png ├── image-2.png └── image-3.png In this example, all three pages will be served at the same depth: https://example.com/page-1 https://example.com/page-2 https://example.com/page-3

Sometimes you may want to create a piece of reusable content that can be imported into multiple pages but not generate a page itself. This is commonly referred to as a “partial”.

To create a partial, simple prefix the name your file with an underscore ( _ ).

In the Workers docs External link icon Open external link, there’s a partial used in the intro of all of the Tutorials External link icon Open external link, called “Before you start” which makes sure folks have the appropriate pre-requisites before starting a Workers tutorial (source External link icon Open external link):

src/content/_partials/_tutorials-before-you-start.md ## Before you start All of the tutorials assume you’ve already gone through [Getting started](/learning/getting-started), which gets you set up with a Cloudflare Workers account, and the Workers CLI tool, [Wrangler](https://github.com/cloudflare/wrangler).

Inside the tutorial it’s imported as you would any other MDX component (source External link icon Open external link):

src/content/tutorials/build-a-qr-code-generator/index.md import TutorialsBeforeYouStart from "../../_partials/_tutorials-before-you-start.md" # Build a QR code generator < TutorialsBeforeYouStart /> ## Overview In this tutorial, you’ll build and publish a serverless function that generates QR codes, using Cloudflare Workers.

While the Docs Engine strives to have defaults that work well outside of the box, there are a number of optional frontmatter properties you can set that the engine is aware of.

frontmatter { title type order hidden hideChildren breadcrumbs }

You can additional set your own frontmatter props in order to use them as variables inside of your pages. This is how the Workers “Example” pages External link icon Open external link are constructed.

By default the title used in the sidebar and for the document title will automatically be generated from the page’s h1 (set with # Title in Markdown).

If you would like to use a different title in these places—for example, if you want to use a shortened title in the sidebar for space reasons—you may do so by setting the optional title frontmatter property, and it will override the h1 .

All pages you write will by default have the "document" type. This is used mainly by the layout engine to determine if the page needs a sidebar and should have a table of contents automatically generated.

For the docs homepage and top-level category pages, it’s common to use the type "overview" , although currently, any specified type other than "document" will have the same effect. Overview pages will not have the table of contents and will not be constrained to the normal content column—instead they’ll fill up all of the space inside the content column and sidebar.

If within a non-document-type page you’d like to have some content constrained by the normal content column, use the <ContentColumn/> component. The Workers Example pages use this component to constrain the width External link icon Open external link of descriptive text while allowing the code example to be showcased.

By default, all pages will be ordered in the sidebar alphabetically within their depth.

If you’d like to modify that order, set the order property to an integer on any pages you’d like. Lower integers will display visually higher. It is recommended that you order them starting at 0 .

If you only set order on some of your pages, all of the additional pages will end up below it, sorted alphabetically. If you set more than one page to the same value, they’ll also be sorted alphabetically.

​ Hidden and hideChildren

Setting the hidden property to true will hide the page from the sidebar.

Setting hideChildren to true will hide all children of a page from the sidebar. This is useful for customizing the navigation and design of a section of content within a docs site. The Tutorials section External link icon Open external link of the Workers docs set this.

By default, all pages (not at the top level of nav tree) will have breadcrumbs generated. But stylistically, breadcrumbs are currently only shown on mobile—the rationale being that they’re somewhat redundant when you can see the sidebar. This is a design decision we may revisit at some point.

​ Additional properties for tutorials

Tutorials External link icon Open external link in the Workers docs support some additional properties.

updated date Sets the updated date. This is currently used to sort the table.

difficulty string One of "Beginner" , "Advanced" , or "Expert" .



​ Additional properties for examples

Examples External link icon Open external link in the Workers docs support some additional properties.