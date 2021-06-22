Markdown
The Cloudflare Docs Engine renders pages with MDX, and includes a number of custom MDX components in the global context, allowing authors to use them on any page without requiring them to be explicitly imported.
Links
For links that you want to display as regular paragraph-style text links, use the regular Markdown syntax
[link text](url).
Visit example.com.
Visit [example.com](https://example.com).
View the [How it Works](/how-it-works) page.
Learn how to use [`<Asides/>`](/reference/markdown#asides).
- Internal links will use Gatsby’s
<Link/>component, which means they will be routed through
@reach/routerusing
pushState.
- External links (matching
/^https?:/) and hash links (
.indexOf("#") === 0), will be rendered as regular
<a/>elements.
Buttons
The
<Button/> can be used to render links (
<a/>) stylized as buttons, or as literal HTML
<button/> elements. This behavior is automatically determined based on whether an
href attribute prop is passed.
<Button type="primary" href="/how-it-works">How it Works</Button>
<Button type="secondary" onClick={()=>alert("Clicked")}>Click me</Button>
type
- Currently only
"primary"and
"secondary"are supported.
- Currently only
href
- If set, the element will be rendered as
<a/>and the
hrefHTML attribute will be set to its value. If unset, the element will be rendered as
<button/>.
- If set, the element will be rendered as
ButtonGroup
Button groups allow you to display a few buttons in a row, while allowing them to wrap nicely on smaller displays.
<ButtonGroup> <Button type="primary">Primary</Button> <Button type="secondary">Secondary</Button></ButtonGroup>
Images
Images are added by simply using the Markdown syntax.
![Wall of entropy](./wall-of-entropy.jpg)
Asides
Asides are used for displaying notes and warnings. They render as an
<aside/> element with
aria-role="note". To use one, simply use the
<Aside/> component.
<Aside>
__Note:__ This is a note.
</Aside>
You can use any MDX inside the component.
By default, an
Aside will be of type
"note", meaning it will show in the friendly color of blue. However, if you’d like to show a warning stylization, simply add
type="warning".
You can also optionally specify a
header.
<Aside type="warning" header="Warning">
This is a warning.
</Aside>
Example (MDX component)
The
<Example/> component is used to simply add a box around some content. This can be useful when simply trying to demonstrate something that could otherwise be mistaken as the explanation of the same thing.
Here’s an example:
This is an example of an example.
<Example>
This is an example _of an example_.
</Example>
Definitions, Code, Type, ... PropMeta
When writing reference documentation, there are four MDX components that you use
Definitions,
Code,
Type,
ParamType, and
PropMeta, in conjunction with each other. All of these components are added to the global scope, so you do not need to import them.
Here are some self-exemplifying definitions:
<Definitions/>
MDXComponent
- This defines the boundary of the reference definitions.
<Code/>
MDXComponent
- An alternative way of describing an inline code block (like you would with two backticks) that allows you to render
<ParamType/>within it.
- An alternative way of describing an inline code block (like you would with two backticks) that allows you to render
<Type/>
MDXComponent
- Displays a type, meant to be optionally used after a
<Code/>inside a definition.
- Displays a type, meant to be optionally used after a
<TypeLink href/>
MDXComponent
- Same as
Type, but wrapped in a link.
- Same as
<ParamType {childrenJSX | Markdown}/>
MDXComponent
- How you describe the types inside
<Code/>blocks.
- How you describe the types inside
<PropMeta/>
MDXComponent
- Used for displaying “optional” or “required” or other meta-information related to a prop inside a definition.
Here’s the code for this set of definitions.
<Definitions>
- `<Definitions/>` <Type>MDXComponent</Type>
- This defines the boundary of the reference definitions.
- `<Code/>` <Type>MDXComponent</Type>
- An alternative way of describing an inline code block (like you would with two backticks) that allows you to render `<ParamType/>` within it.
- `<Type/>` <Type>MDXComponent</Type>
- Displays a type, meant to be optionally used after a `<Code/>` inside a definition.
- `<TypeLink href/>` <TypeLink href="https://mdxjs.com/advanced/typescript">MDXComponent</TypeLink>
- Same as `Type`, but wrapped in a link.
- <Code>{"<"}ParamType{" {children"}<ParamType>JSX | Markdown</ParamType>{"}"}/></Code> <Type>MDXComponent</Type>
- How you describe the types inside `<Code/>` blocks.
- `<PropMeta/>` <Type>MDXComponent</Type> <PropMeta>optional</PropMeta>
- Used for displaying “optional” or “required” or other meta-information related to a prop inside a definition.
</Definitions>
Instructions for composing reference documentation:
First wrap everything inside of
<Definitions>. Note that MDX requires that you include a new line before and after each block-style MDX tag.
<Definitions> ...
Within the definitions block, include an unordered list, with the following structure:
Each term is specified in an inline code element inside each list item.
For property definitions, you can use two backticks.
- `property` - ...
For method definitions in which you need to specify a param type inside the inline code block, use the
<Code/>component with child
<ParamType/>components.
- <Code>method(param<ParamType>type</ParamType>)</Code> - ...
After the code block, optionally include a
<Type/>.
- For properties, this represents the type of the property.
- For methods, this represents the type of the return value.
- For style, you may optionally leave these off if the types are clear from context or
nullish for the entire set of methods.
- `property` <Type>type</Type> - ...
After an optional
<Type/>, optionally include a
<PropMeta/>.
- Used for displaying “optional” or “required” when describing constructor parameters.
- Can also be used for displaying other single-word meta-information about a property, e.g. “read-only”.
After the term, indent and add an unordered list, containing only one list item which contains the definition of the term.
Here’s an actual example from the HTMLRewriter docs which puts this all together:
getAttribute(namestring)
string | null
- Returns the value for a given attribute name on the element, or
nullif it isn’t found.
hasAttribute(namestring)
boolean
- Returns a boolean indicating whether an attribute exists on the element.
removeAttribute(namestring)
Element
- Removes the attribute.
Blockquotes
Use blockquotes when quoting someone. For example, here’s a translation of a quote commonly attributed to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry:
A goal without a plan is just a wish.
> A goal without a plan is just a wish.
If you want to get fancy with it you can use links and
<code/>, and really just about any another inline Markdown.
Multiple paragraphs can be added as well. And of course you can use bold or italics. And don’t forget toAdam Schwartz
<cite/>.
> If you want to get fancy with it you can use> [links](https://example.com) and `<code/>`, and> really just about any another inline Markdown.>> Multiple paragraphs can be added as well. And of> course you can use **bold** or _italics_. And> don’t forget to `<cite/>`.>> <cite>Adam Schwartz</cite>
Code blocks
Code blocks are implemented on top of prism-react-renderer, with a few customizations.
Custom presentation options like row highlights and filename headers can be added by writing frontmatter inside the code fences (```).
Highlight
You can highlight rows by specifying
highlight: [...] with an array of row numbers. The array can only contain individual row numbers — for example,
5,6,7. Currently, you cannot specify a range of rows like
5-7.
For example, here we are specifying
highlight: [5,6,7] to highlight the
hello() function:
async function lazy() { // ...}
function hello() { Math.random() > .5 ? "Hello" : "Bonjour"}
const ITEMS = 12345for (let i = 0; i <= ITEMS; i += 1) { console.log(`${ hello() } world!`)}
Here’s what that example looks like in Markdown... with the relevant row highlighted. ;)
```---highlight: [5,6,7]---async function lazy() { // ...}
function hello() { Math.random() > .5 ? "Hello" : "Bonjour"}
const ITEMS = 12345for (let i = 0; i <= ITEMS; i += 1) { console.log(`${ hello() } world!`)}```
Filenames
Filenames are applied by setting
filename: ______ in the code frontmatter.
hello-worker.js
addEventListener("fetch", event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))})
async function handleRequest(request) { return new Response(`Hello worker!`, { status: 200 })}
Here’s what that example looks like:
```---filename: hello-worker.js---addEventListener("fetch", event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))})
async function handleRequest(request) { return new Response(`Hello worker!`, { status: 200 })}```
Headers
Header content other than filenames can be specified with
header: ______.
Install the Workers CLI
$ npm install -g @cloudflare/wrangler
Configure the Workers CLI
$ wrangler config
Theme
By default, code blocks use a light theme when the page uses a light theme, and a dark theme when the page uses a dark theme. To force a dark theme all the time, you can do this by setting
theme: dark in the frontmatter.
Currently, we only recommend doing this for
sh-type code blocks, and only when doing so helps differentiate it from neighboring
js (other other non-
sh) code blocks.
~/my-worker $ wrangler publish
```sh---theme: dark---~/my-worker $ wrangler publish```
Workers-JavaScript
Workers-specific APIs are automatically highlighted in true Cloudflare spirit—in orange.
const instance = new RegularClass()
const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter()
Terminals
To display an interactive shell (or “terminal”-style code block), use the standard Markdown code fences (```) with the
sh hint. For example:
```sh$ npm install -g @cloudflare/wrangler$ wrangler config```
$ npm install -g @cloudflare/wrangler$ wrangler config
When the commands shown are directory-independent, all lines of entered text should start with a
$.
When commands require a specific working directory, add that directory before the line. For example:
```sh~/ $ cd my-repo~/my-repo $ npm install```
~/ $ cd my-repo~/my-repo $ npm install
Advanced usage
Custom tokenization can also be achieved by manually applying tokens. For example:
<pre class="CodeBlock CodeBlock-scrolls-horizontally CodeBlock--language-sh" language="sh"><code><u><b class="CodeBlock--token-comment"># Install Wrangler, and tell it who you are</b><br/><b class="CodeBlock--token-directory">~/</b> <b class="CodeBlock--token-prompt">$</b> </u>npm install -g @cloudflare/wrangler<br/><u><b class="CodeBlock--token-directory">~/</b> <b class="CodeBlock--token-prompt">$</b> </u>wrangler config<br/><u><br/><b class="CodeBlock--token-comment"># Create and publish a “Hello World” Worker</b><br/><b class="CodeBlock--token-directory">~/</b> <b class="CodeBlock--token-prompt">$</b> </u>wrangler generate hello<br/><u><b class="CodeBlock--token-directory">~/</b> <b class="CodeBlock--token-prompt">$</b> </u>cd hello<br/><u><b class="CodeBlock--token-directory">~/hello</b> <b class="CodeBlock--token-prompt">$</b> </u>wrangler subdomain world<br/><u><b class="CodeBlock--token-directory">~/hello</b> <b class="CodeBlock--token-prompt">$</b> </u>wrangler publish<u><br/><b class="CodeBlock--token-success">Published</b><b class="CodeBlock--token-success"> </b><b class="CodeBlock--token-value">https://hello.world.workers.dev</b></u></code></pre>
# Install Wrangler, and tell it who you are
~/ $ npm install -g @cloudflare/wrangler
~/ $ wrangler config
# Create and publish a “Hello World” Worker
~/ $ wrangler generate hello
~/ $ cd hello
~/hello $ wrangler subdomain world
~/hello $ wrangler publish
Published https://hello.world.workers.dev
Examples
Check out the dedicated code block examples page for more.
ContentColumn
By default, all Markdown/MDX files are categorized as the
“document” type. If you specify any other frontmatter
type, the page contents will flow to the maximum width of the docs page excluding the left sidebar—in other words, without the right sidebar normally reserved for the table of contents (visible on this page on desktop, e.g.).
This is particularly useful on so-called “overview” pages, the top level pages in the nav.
If within one of these pages, you need some portion of that page’s content to be constrained to the column width normally reserved for “document”-type pages, use the
<ContentColumn/> MDX component.
<ContentColumn>
This content will wrap to the column width of a standard “document”-type docs page.
</ContentColumn>
TableWrap
To make a table responsive, wrap it with the
<TableWrap/> component.
<TableWrap>
Column 1 | Column 2---------|----------Row 1 | This text is used for illustrative purposes. It’s meant to demonstrate how a large string of text is treated inside of a table wrapped with the `<TableWrap/>` component.</TableWrap>
|Column 1
|Column 2
|Row 1
|This text is used for illustrative purposes. It’s meant to demonstrate how a large string of text is treated inside of a table wrapped with the
<TableWrap/> component.
Subscript, superscript, variables
Just use
<sub/>,
<sup/>, and
<var/> as expected.
Use
<sub/> for mathematical bases or in chemical formulas.
<center>1111 = 10001010111<sub>2</sub></center>
Don’t consume too much C8H10N4O2.
Don’t consume too much C<sub>8</sub>H<sub>10</sub>N<sub>4</sub>O<sub>2</sub>.
You can use
<var/> and
<sup/> to construct an equations.
<center><var>a</var><sup>2</sup> + <var>b</var><sup>2</sup> = <var>c</var><sup>2</sup></center>
Use
<sup/> with links to manually construct footnotes.
It’s almost always1 the case that things work out.
Footnotes:
Keyboard commands
When you want to display a keyboard command, use a
<kbd/> element. For example:
Press ⌘ F (Command-F) to search for text within this document.
Press <kbd>⌘</kbd> <kbd>F</kbd> (Command-F) tosearch for text within this document.
Details and summary
When you want to provide additional information in context, but you don’t want it to clutter up the more important content, use
<details/> and
<summary/>.
To ensure proper layout and styling, wrap all contains of the
<details/> element, except the
<summary/> element, in a single
<div/>:
<details><summary>Details</summary><div>
Here are the details.
</div></details>
Details
Here are the details.
Directory
You can display a page listing of any depth by simply including the
<DirectoryListing/> component.
For example, here’s a directory listing for the docs engine part of the site.
<DirectoryListing path="/docs-engine"/>
YouTube
To add a responsive YouTube video player to the page, include the
<YouTube/> component.
<YouTube id="kdwfIrRJ4DE"/>