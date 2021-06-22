Configuration

The Docs Engine is designed to allow customization by each Cloudflare product team.

Every docs site must include a docs-config.js file. This file is used by Docs Engine to customize the docs site’s title, logo, external links menu, site metadata, search, and more.

Create a docs-config.js file which exports (by setting module.exports ) a JavaScript object containing the following properties:

Here’s the docs-config.js file for these docs External link icon Open external link:

docs-config.js module . exports = { product : "Docs Engine" , pathPrefix : "/docs-engine" , productIconKey : "docs-engine" , contentRepo : "cloudflare/cloudflare-docs" , contentRepoFolder : "products/docs-engine" , externalLinks : [ { title : "Docs Engine on GitHub" , url : "https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflare-docs-engine" } , { title : "Cloudflare Developer documentation" , url : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/docs" } , ] , search : { indexName : "" , apiKey : "" , } , siteMetadata : { title : "Cloudflare Docs Engine docs" , description : "Documentation for the open-source Cloudflare Documentation engine which powers Cloudflare's open-source documentation." , author : "@cloudflare" , url : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/docs-engine" , image : "https://www.cloudflare.com/img/cf-twitter-card.png" , } }