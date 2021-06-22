Configuration
The Docs Engine is designed to allow customization by each Cloudflare product team.
Every docs site must include a
docs-config.js file. This file is used by Docs Engine to customize the docs site’s title, logo, external links menu, site metadata, search, and more.
Properties
Create a
docs-config.js file which exports (by setting
module.exports) a JavaScript object containing the following properties:
product
string
- The title of the project, e.g.
"My Docs". Displayed inside the sidebar navigation on desktop, the header on mobile, and concatenated into a few tooltips.
pathPrefix
string
- A proxy to the Gatsby property of the same name. Specifies a URL path prefix, e.g.
"/example", to deploy the site to. Specifying the empty string (
"") to deploy to the root. Development is done at the root (
localhost:8000) regardless of the value.
productIconKey
string
- The logo for the docs site, specified as product icon found by key from @cloudflare/cloudflare-brand-assets. One of
productIconKeyor
productLogoPathDis required.
productLogoPathD
string
- The logo for the docs site, specified directly as the SVG
<path/>
dattribute for an inline SVG element with
viewBox="0 0 48 48". The example
"M8 8h32v32h-32v-32z"would draw a solid
32pxsquare centered inside the
48pxsquare space. One of
productLogoPathDor
productIconKeyis required.
contentRepo
string
- The GitHub repo (e.g.
"cloudflare/cloudflare-docs") used to for example construct the the “Edit on GitHub” links displayed in each docs page’s footer.
contentRepoFolder
string
- By default the engine assumes that a docs site’s structure is placed in the root of a project repo. However, this whole structure can also be placed inside any sub-folder by setting this property. For example, this site’s content is inside the
products/docs-enginefolder of @cloudflare/cloudflare-docs so its
"products/docs-engine".
externalLinks
array
- An array of objects each specifying a
title
stringand
url
string. Used to construct the external links menu inside the sidebar nav on desktop.
search
object
Adds a search to the site, powered by Algolia DocSearch. To hide search, set
search.indexNameand
search.apiKeyto the empty string, and
search.algoliaOptionsto the default empty filter, e.g.:
search: { indexName: "", apiKey: "", algoliaOptions: { "facetFilters": "" }}
For an example of a project using search, see the Workers config.
siteMetadata
object
A proxy to the Gatsby property of the same name. Sub-properties:
title
string
- Used in meta tags for SEO.
description
string
- Used in description meta tags for SEO.
author
string
- Used in author meta tags for SEO.
url
string
- The URL of the final resulting site (including appending
pathPrefix). Used to construct
rel="canonical"meta tags for SEO.
image
string
- Used for the
og:imagemeta tag for SEO and social media.
Examples
Here’s the
docs-config.js file for these docs:
docs-config.js
module.exports = { product: "Docs Engine", pathPrefix: "/docs-engine", productIconKey: "docs-engine", contentRepo: "cloudflare/cloudflare-docs", contentRepoFolder: "products/docs-engine", externalLinks: [ { title: "Docs Engine on GitHub", url: "https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflare-docs-engine" }, { title: "Cloudflare Developer documentation", url: "https://developers.cloudflare.com/docs" }, ], search: { indexName: "", apiKey: "", }, siteMetadata: { title: "Cloudflare Docs Engine docs", description: "Documentation for the open-source Cloudflare Documentation engine which powers Cloudflare's open-source documentation.", author: "@cloudflare", url: "https://developers.cloudflare.com/docs-engine", image: "https://www.cloudflare.com/img/cf-twitter-card.png", }}
(Source)