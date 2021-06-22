How it works
In short, docs sites built with the Cloudflare Docs Engine are Gatsby sites with a bunch of custom MDX components and a shell UI you that’s consistent across products, all deployed as a Workers Sites project via the Wrangler GitHub Action.
Requirements
The instructions below assume you already have a paid Cloudflare Workers account so you can deploy your docs site using Workers Sites. You can theoretically use any static site deploy tool; however, only Workers Sites has been tested at this time.
Minimal setup
Each docs site built with the engine needs the following structure:
- A
package.jsonwith the engine dependency and some custom scripts configured.
- A
docs-config.jsconfig which exports a JavaScript object.
- A
wrangler.tomlwith the correct
[site]configured.
- A
.gitignorewhich ignores at least
.docs,
dist/worker.js, and
node_modules.
- Content in
src/content/— A single
index.mdwill do.
For a repo holding a single docs site, everything but the content should be in the root.
However, these files can also be placed inside any sub-folder of your project. When doing this, you’ll need to then customize the
contentRepoFolder property in
docs-config.js, which is how the products inside @cloudflare/cloudflare-docs are all set up, e.g. the Workers product.
1. package.json
Your
package.json needs to depend on the Docs Engine, and it needs to include scripts for bootstrapping the engine, building the project, local development, and deployment.
package.json
{ "private": true, "dependencies": { "cloudflare-docs-engine": "git+https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflare-docs-engine.git" }, "scripts": { "bootstrap": "node_modules/cloudflare-docs-engine/bin/commands.sh bootstrap", "build": "node_modules/cloudflare-docs-engine/bin/commands.sh build", "develop": "node_modules/cloudflare-docs-engine/bin/commands.sh develop", "ghactionsbootstrap": "node_modules/cloudflare-docs-engine/bin/commands.sh ghactionsbootstrap", "savechanges": "node_modules/cloudflare-docs-engine/bin/commands.sh savechanges", "serve": "node_modules/cloudflare-docs-engine/bin/commands.sh serve" }}
2. docs-config.js
You’ll also need a
docs-config.js file, which is used to customize the project’s title, logo, external links menu, and site metadata, which are used to populate fields inside the project’s underlying
gatsby-config.js:
docs-config.js
module.exports = { product: "Docs Engine", pathPrefix: "/docs-engine", productIconKey: "docs-engine", contentRepo: "cloudflare/cloudflare-docs", contentRepoFolder: "products/docs-engine", externalLinks: [ { title: "Docs Engine on GitHub", url: "https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflare-docs-engine" }, { title: "Cloudflare Developer documentation", url: "https://developers.cloudflare.com/docs" }, ], search: { indexName: "", apiKey: "", algoliaOptions: { "facetFilters": "" } }, siteMetadata: { title: "Cloudflare Docs Engine docs", description: "Documentation for the open-source Cloudflare Documentation engine which powers Cloudflare's open-source documentation.", author: "@cloudflare", url: "http://developers.cloudflare.com/docs-engine", image: "https://www.cloudflare.com/img/cf-twitter-card.png", }}
The
search field is used to add a search to the site, powered by Algolia DocSearch. To hide search, set
search.indexName and
search.apiKey to the empty string, as in the example above. For an example of a project using search, see the Workers config.
Many of the other fields are self-explanatory. See Configuration for details.
3. wrangler.toml
Each docs site is deployed as a Workers Sites project via a Wrangler GitHub Action.
To set this up, you’ll need to configure your
wrangler.toml file just as you would any other Workers Sites project.
Since the Docs Engine builds your site inside a hidden
.docs folder, you’ll need to set your
bucket and
entry-point appropriately with the
.docs/ prefix.
wrangler.toml
# ...
[site]bucket = ".docs/public/" # Add pathPrefix here if necessaryentry-point = ".docs/workers-site"
4. gitignore
You’ll want to at least ignore these:
.gitignore
.docsnode_modulesdist/worker.js
5. Content
Last but not least, content.
Inside of
src/content/ you must have at least an
index.md. However outside of that, you can structure it more or less however you want.
Some helpful things to know:
The sidebar navigation tree and page paths are automatically generated from the file structure and naming in
src/content/.
Page title is automatically pulled from the first
h1(
#in Markdown) in the document if no front matter
titleis specified.
index.mdfiles inside sub-folders of
src/content/will take the pathname of their parent directory.
You can include custom MDX components in
src/content/as
.jsfiles right alongside your
.mdfiles. Import them relatively.
You can also include media the same way. For pages which reference several image files, a common pattern is group them in a
media/directory which is a sibling of the
index.mdfile. So
src/content/some-page/index.mdand
src/content/some-page/media/*.png.
If you want to create reusable “partials” that don’t generate pages, start the file names with
_. See an example in the Workers docs. Then you can import them as you would any other MDX component.
Learn more about the content framework used by new Cloudflare docs sites and how to use the built-in MDX components.