Class
Background
The
Class class is used whenever you’re trying to create an instance. It’s particularly useful when you’re trying to create multiple instances. Here are some common uses:
Constructor
const instance = new Class()
Properties
instance.title
string
- The title of the instance
instance.visible
boolean
- Boolean indicating if the instance is visible
Methods
setTitle(newTitlestring)
- Sets the title to
newTitle.
- Sets the title to
hide()
boolean
- Attempts to hide the instance. Returns a boolean whether hiding was successful.
Common issues
Sometimes you’ll find that when you create instances of
Class, unexpected things happen. It’s important to remember that you can always debug your
Class.