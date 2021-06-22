Skip to content
Class

Background

The Class class is used whenever you’re trying to create an instance. It’s particularly useful when you’re trying to create multiple instances. Here are some common uses:

Constructor

const instance = new Class()

Properties

  • instance.title string read-only

    • The title of the instance

  • instance.visible boolean read-only

    • Boolean indicating if the instance is visible

Methods

  • setTitle(newTitlestring)
    • Sets the title to newTitle.
  • hide() boolean
    • Attempts to hide the instance. Returns a boolean whether hiding was successful.

Common issues

Sometimes you’ll find that when you create instances of Class, unexpected things happen. It’s important to remember that you can always debug your Class.

