Class

The Class class is used whenever you’re trying to create an instance. It’s particularly useful when you’re trying to create multiple instances. Here are some common uses:

const instance = new Class ( )

instance.title string The title of the instance

instance.visible boolean Boolean indicating if the instance is visible



setTitle(newTitle string ) Sets the title to newTitle .

hide() boolean Attempts to hide the instance. Returns a boolean whether hiding was successful.



​ Common issues

Sometimes you’ll find that when you create instances of Class , unexpected things happen. It’s important to remember that you can always debug your Class .