Code block examples
Code blocks inside Docs Engine Markdown offer a variety of custom presentation mechanisms. This page contains practical examples for inspiration.
Learn more about using code blocks inside Markdown.
JavaScript with filename and highlight
hello-worker.js
addEventListener("fetch", event => { event.respondWith(handleRequest(event.request))})
async function handleRequest(request) { return new Response(`Hello worker!`, { status: 200 })}
Terminal commands/output
# Install Wrangler, and tell it who you are
~/ $ npm install -g @cloudflare/wrangler
~/ $ wrangler config
# Create and publish a “Hello World” Worker
~/ $ wrangler generate hello
~/ $ cd hello
~/hello $ wrangler subdomain world
~/hello $ wrangler publish
Published https://hello.world.workers.dev
CSS code with highlighted lines
:root { --color-rgb: 8, 10, 60; --color: rgb(var(--color-rgb));}
.Class { box-sizing: border-box; width: calc(80vw - 2em); padding: 1em; color: var(--color);
--bg-alpha: .5; background-color: rgba(var(--color-rgb), var(--bg-alpha));}
@supports (backdrop-filter: blur(1em)) { .Class { --bg-alpha: .1; backdrop-filter: saturate(200%) blur(1.25em); }}
Markdown code
# Markdown header
This is a paragraph with __bold__ and _italics_ contained within it.
- This is a list item.- This is another list item with a [link](https://example.com) in it.
This is the end.
HTML with embedded JS/CSS
<!DOCTYPE html><html theme="light"> <head> <meta charSet="utf-8"/> <meta httpEquiv="x-ua-compatible" content="ie=edge"/> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"/>
<script> (() => { getThemeFromStorage = () => { let storedTheme
const query = window.matchMedia("(prefers-color-scheme: dark)") const queryTheme = query.matches ? "dark" : "light"
try { const theme = JSON.parse(localStorage.theme) const themeIsValid = ["dark", "light"].includes(theme.theme) const themeWasRecentlySet = theme.updated > +new Date - (30 * 60 * 1000)
if (themeIsValid && themeWasRecentlySet) { storedTheme = theme.theme } } catch (error) {}
return storedTheme || queryTheme }
document.documentElement.setAttribute("theme", getThemeFromStorage()) })() </script>
<style> html { -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; background: #fff; color: #000; }
html[theme="dark"] { background: #000; color: #fff; }
:root { --color-rgb: 8, 10, 60; --color: rgb(var(--color-rgb)); }
.Class { box-sizing: border-box; width: calc(80vw - 2em); padding: 1em; color: var(--color);
--bg-alpha: .5; background-color: rgba(var(--color-rgb), var(--bg-alpha)); }
@supports (backdrop-filter: blur(1em)) { .Class { --bg-alpha: .1; backdrop-filter: saturate(200%) blur(1.25em); } } </style> </head>
<body> <!-- ... --> </body></html>